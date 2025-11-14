Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV: TSLV) (OTCQB: TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on November 7, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Company's Information Circular dated September 24, 2025, and SEDAR+ filed September 29, 2025 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next Meeting.

A total of 106,714,965 of the Company's common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 41.25% of the outstanding common shares. The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes For (%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes

Withheld/Abstain (%) Antonio Arribas 89,530,584 99.36% 580,173 0.64% Ivan James Bebek 89,532,517 99.36% 578,240 0.64% Peter Dembicki 89,526,081 99.35% 584,676 0.65% Jeffrey Mason 89,423,322 99.24% 687,435 0.76% Christina Strashek 89,406,351 99.22% 704,406 0.78% Paul Sun 89,428,073 99.24% 682,684 0.76%

There were 16,604,208 non-votes recorded (but not voted) for each director. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder, but such votes are not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.

Reappointment of Auditor:



Votes For Votes For (%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes

Withheld/Abstain (%) Davidson & Company LLP,

Chartered Professional Accountants 106,439,560 99.74% 275,405 0.26%

Incentive Plan Resolution:



Votes For Votes For (%) Votes

Against Votes

Against (%) Long-term Incentive Plan 88,975,148 98.74 1,135,609 1.26%

Shareholders voted in favour of the Company's long-term incentive plan ("LTI Plan"), which is unchanged since it was last approved by shareholders at the Company's August 7, 2024 annual general meeting and publicly filed in its entirety at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ and summarized in the Company's Circular.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TIER ONE SILVER INC.

Peter Dembicki President, CEO and Director

About Tier One Silver

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and copper deposits in South America. The Company is focused on its flagship exploration project, Curibaya, but continues to investigate other potential projects of merit. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

