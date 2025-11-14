SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a global provider of comprehensive consulting and management services to the medical corporations and their clinics, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 (three months ended September 30, 2025) and for the third quarter cumulative of fiscal year 2025 (Year-to-Date 2025, nine months ended September 30, 2025)

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total revenues were $43 million, representing an 18% year-over-year decrease.

were $43 million, representing an 18% year-over-year decrease. Income from operations was $16 million, representing a 15% year-over-year increase.

was $16 million, representing a 15% year-over-year increase. Net Income attributable to SBC Medical Group was $13 million representing an 353% year-over-year increase.

was $13 million representing an 353% year-over-year increase. Earnings per share , which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.12 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.03 in the same period of 2024.

, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.12 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.03 in the same period of 2024. EBITDA 1 , which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss to income from operations was $17 million, representing a 12% year-over-year increase. EBITDA margin 1 was 38% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 28% for third quarter of 2024.

, which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss to income from operations was $17 million, representing a 12% year-over-year increase. EBITDA margin was 38% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 28% for third quarter of 2024. Return on equity , which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the average shareholder's equity as of September 30, 2025, was 23% representing a year-over-year increase of 17 percentage points.

, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the average shareholder's equity as of September 30, 2025, was 23% representing a year-over-year increase of 17 percentage points. Number of Franchise Locations 2 was 258 as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 34 locations from September 30, 2024.

was 258 as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 34 locations from September 30, 2024. Number of customers 3 in the last twelve months ended September 30, 2025, was 6.5 million, representing a 14% year-over-year increase.

in the last twelve months ended September 30, 2025, was 6.5 million, representing a 14% year-over-year increase. Repeat rate for customers4 who visited franchisee's clinics twice or more was 72%.

1 EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results." 2 The figures take into accounts of the franchising of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH, JUN CLINIC 3 The customer count includes customers of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic, and JUN CLINIC. The applicable periods are from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. 4 The figures include franchising of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, and Gorilla Clinic, but does not take account of customers of AHH clinics and JUN CLINIC excluding free counseling. The percentage of customers who visited our franchisee's clinics twice or more.

Year-to-Date 2025 Highlights

Total revenues were $134 million, representing a 17% year-over-year decrease.

were $134 million, representing a 17% year-over-year decrease. Income from operations was $55 million, representing a 17% year-over-year decrease.

was $55 million, representing a 17% year-over-year decrease. Net Income attributable to SBC Medical Group was $37 million, representing a 8% year-over-year decrease.

was $37 million, representing a 8% year-over-year decrease. Earnings per share , which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.36 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.42 in the same period of 2024.

, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.36 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.42 in the same period of 2024. EBITDA1, which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss to income from operations was $57 million, representing a 17% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin was 42% for the first nine months of 2025, compared to 43% for the same period in 2024.

Yoshiyuki Aikawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBC Medical, said, "In Q3 2025, SBC Medical's revenue decreased by 18% year over year. This decline primarily reflects the impact of our past business restructuring initiatives, including the revision of franchise fees and the deconsolidation of certain group entities. Meanwhile, rental revenue remained solid, supported by the renewal of medical equipment, and the consolidation of AHH contributed positively to overall performance.

Profitability improved significantly during the quarter. Income from operations increased by 15% year over year, net profit rose by 353%, and income from operations margin strengthened to 37%. These improvements were mainly driven by the absence of IPO-related and stock-based compensation expenses recorded in the prior year, indicating that our cost structure is normalizing toward a sustainable level.

Looking ahead, we will continue to pursue sustainable growth toward 2026 by focusing on delivering high-quality solutions, advancing multi-brand initiatives in the dermatology segment, and building a stronger business foundation in overseas markets."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues were $43 million, representing a decrease of 18% year-over-year. The decrease was primarily driven by a revised fee structure for clinic services that reduced franchising revenue, combined with decreased procurement revenue due to reduced orders for medical materials and lower management services revenue due to the discontinuation of clinic operation staff supporting services.

Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $13 million, compared to $3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to substantially lower operating expenses due to the absence of stock-based compensation costs related to the prior year's listing process and reduced income tax expense from the absence of non-deductible stock-based compensation.

EBITDA1 was $17 million, an increase of 12% primarily due to the lower operating expenses offsetting the decrease in revenue from the termination of staffing services, deconsolidation of Kijimadairakanko Inc. and Skynet Academy Co., Ltd., and fee structure revision.

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated is a comprehensive medical group operating a wide range of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, including advanced aesthetic medicine, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, dentistry, AGA (hair restoration), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives.

In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose "Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation," SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while steadily expanding its global network.

For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's financial performance; growth in revenue and earnings; business prospects and opportunities; and capital deployment plans and liquidity. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 127,431,318 125,044,092 Accounts receivable 2,609,108 1,413,433 Accounts receivable related parties 58,585,273 28,846,680 Inventories 1,677,668 1,494,891 Finance lease receivables, current related parties 9,757,901 5,992,585 Income tax recoverable 841,677 Customer loans receivable, current 11,593,195 10,382,537 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,707,082 11,276,802 Total current assets 227,203,222 184,451,020 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 6,995,263 8,771,902 Intangible assets, net 23,302,796 1,590,052 Long-term investments, net 4,608,439 3,049,972 Goodwill, net 4,924,699 4,613,784 Cryptocurrencies 570,286 Finance lease receivables, non-current related parties 14,709,715 8,397,582 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,886,486 5,267,056 Finance lease right-of-use assets 478,742 Deferred tax assets 607,731 9,798,071 Customer loans receivable, non-current 6,553,611 5,023,551 Long-term prepayments 396,242 1,745,801 Long-term investments in MCs related parties 18,869,390 17,820,910 Other assets 7,256,463 15,553,453 Total non-current assets 94,159,863 81,632,134 Total assets 321,363,085 266,083,154 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 17,258,372 13,875,179 Accounts payable related parties 2,842,877 659,044 Current portion of long-term loans 3,044,470 96,824 Notes and other payables, current related parties 1,637,370 26,255 Advances from customers 1,030,416 820,898 Advances from customers related parties 6,957,477 11,739,533 Income tax payable 766,796 18,705,851 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,545,667 4,341,522 Finance lease liabilities, current 147,603 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 4,561,978 8,103,194 Due to related party 2,791,808 2,823,590 Total current liabilities 44,584,834 61,191,890 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans 18,078,324 6,502,682 Notes and other payables, non-current related parties 5,334 Deferred tax liabilities 7,769,090 926,023 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,564,370 1,241,526 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 136,677 Other liabilities 1,170,589 1,193,541 Total non-current liabilities 28,719,050 9,869,106 Total liabilities 73,303,884 71,060,996 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 103,881,251 and 103,020,816 shares issued, 102,576,943 and 102,750,816 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 10,388 10,302 Additional paid-in capital 72,196,114 62,513,923 Treasury stock (at cost, 1,304,308 and 270,000 shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) (7,749,997 (2,700,000 Retained earnings 226,248,329 189,463,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,716,542 (54,178,075 Total SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated stockholders' equity 247,988,292 195,109,157 Non-controlling interests 70,909 (86,999 Total stockholders' equity 248,059,201 195,022,158 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 321,363,085 266,083,154

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues, net related parties 39,617,548 51,209,243 123,819,591 152,718,488 Revenues, net 3,735,687 1,875,640 10,221,192 8,276,517 Total revenues, net 43,353,235 53,084,883 134,040,783 160,995,005 Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues from related parties of $4,018,377 and $2,039,492 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and $12,144,907 and $7,452,954 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 12,741,748 9,845,793 35,685,635 38,816,865 Gross profit 30,611,487 43,239,090 98,355,148 122,178,140 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (including selling, general and administrative expenses from related parties of $154,063 and nil for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and $569,830 and nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 14,730,247 16,597,032 43,717,642 43,784,637 Stock-based compensation 12,807,455 12,807,455 Total operating expenses 14,730,247 29,404,487 43,717,642 56,592,092 Income from operations 15,881,240 13,834,603 54,637,506 65,586,048 Other income (expenses): Interest income 120,384 7,950 198,599 37,283 Interest expense (48,635 (5,466 (104,493 (15,898 Other income (including other income from related party of $3,069 and nil for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and $3,069 and nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 2,526,035 65,922 2,711,134 721,894 Other expenses (6,564 (795,158 (2,836,288 (2,746,450 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies 8,746,138 Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies 34,404 146,036 Gain on disposal of subsidiary 3,813,609 Total other income (expenses) 2,625,624 (726,752 8,861,126 1,810,438 Income before income taxes 18,506,864 13,107,851 63,498,632 67,396,486 Income tax expense 5,673,538 10,273,384 26,733,504 27,254,478 Net income 12,833,326 2,834,467 36,765,128 40,142,008 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 8,690 1,573 (20,194 66,954 Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 12,824,636 2,832,894 36,785,322 40,075,054 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (6,791,961 20,783,646 11,639,635 1,543,245 Total comprehensive income 6,041,365 23,618,113 48,404,763 41,685,253 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 10,329 180,093 157,908 110,093 Comprehensive income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 6,031,036 23,438,020 48,246,855 41,575,160 Net income per share attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Basic and diluted 0.12 0.03 0.36 0.42 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 102,642,634 95,095,144 103,139,851 94,495,533 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 36,765,128 40,142,008 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,010,616 2,867,781 Non-cash lease expense 3,436,789 2,908,990 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 305,963 (127,196 Stock-based compensation 12,807,455 Fair value change of long-term investments (724,476 1,682,282 Gain on disposal of subsidiary (3,813,609 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies (8,746,138 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment and intangible assets (414,167 185,284 Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies (146,036 Deferred income taxes 9,104,235 (2,154,837 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,084,316 (804,000 Accounts receivable related parties (28,031,690 4,971,911 Inventories 265,052 763,075 Finance lease receivables related parties (9,227,612 (3,430,267 Customer loans receivable 12,153,263 12,860,220 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,180,695 902,230 Long-term prepayments 281,666 432,380 Other assets 77,609 (348,178 Accounts payable 2,549,938 (10,511,619 Accounts payable related parties 2,144,314 Notes and other payables related parties (12,759,536 (14,030,092 Advances from customers 161,165 (1,401,437 Advances from customers related parties (5,470,844 (3,565,778 Income tax payable (19,936,155 (549,446 Operating lease liabilities (3,639,887 (2,971,946 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (4,096,471 (9,010,270 Other liabilities (93,141 81,290 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (27,295,426 27,886,231 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (603,484 (1,974,285 Purchase of convertible note (1,700,000 Prepayments for property and equipment (838,568 (843,740 Advances to related parties (617,804 Payments made on behalf of related parties (1,840,801 (5,245,990 Purchase of long-term investments (654,070 (331,496 Purchase of cryptocurrencies (424,250 Cash paid for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (14,861,858 Long-term loans to others (14,514 (80,793 Repayments from related parties 1,911,440 5,990,990 Repayments from others 73,928 62,927 Proceeds from redemption of life insurance policies 17,735,717 Disposal of subsidiary, net of cash disposed of (815,819 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 2,755,983 1,971 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 3,239,523 (5,554,039 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings from long-term loans 14,851,980 Borrowings from related parties 15,000 Proceeds from reverse recapitalization, net of transaction costs 11,707,417 Proceeds from exercise of stock warrants 31,374 Repayments of long-term loans (721,874 (89,448 Repayments of finance lease liabilities (310,603 Repayments to related parties (46,782 (65,305 Repurchase of common stock (4,999,997 Deemed contribution in connection with price modification on disposal of property and equipment 9,682,277 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 18,470,001 11,584,038 Effect of exchange rate changes 7,973,128 453,908 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,387,226 34,370,138 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 125,044,092 103,022,932 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF THE PERIOD 127,431,318 137,393,070 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest expense 104,493 15,898 Cash paid for income taxes, net 37,555,740 31,332,123 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Property and equipment transferred from long-term prepayments 1,428,254 164,781 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 105,556 Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities 612,466 Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modifications 2,646,028 2,408,752 Payables to related parties in connection with loan services provided 14,362,902 20,398,301 Issuance of common stock as incentive shares 86 Issuance of common stock from conversion of convertible note 2,700,000 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Revenues, net 43,353,235 53,084,883 134,040,783 160,995,005 Income form operations 15,881,240 13,834,603 54,637,506 65,586,048 Depreciation and amortization expense 746,211 1,018,359 2,010,616 2,867,781 EBITDA 16,627,451 14,852,962 56,648,122 68,453,829 EBITDA margin 38 28 42 43 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

