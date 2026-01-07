Anzeige
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated: Emerging Growth Research Maintains Buy-Extended Rating on SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. with $9.00 Price Target Following Strategic U.S. Market Entry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the release of its Flash Report on SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:SBC), maintaining a Buy-Extended rating and its 12-month price target of $9.00, representing significant upside from the Company's closing price of $4.44 on January 6, 2026.

The Flash Report highlights SBC's major milestone entry into the United States medical aesthetics market through a strategic minority equity investment and structured collaboration framework with OrangeTwist, a leading U.S.-based MedSpa chain. This transaction marks a pivotal expansion in SBC's global growth strategy and follows the Company's prudent phased approach to international M&A.

Key Highlights from the Flash Report:

  • U.S. Market Entry: SBC has completed a strategic minority equity investment in OrangeTwist alongside longstanding shareholders Hildred Capital and Athyrium Capital, marking the beginning of full-scale, multi-year strategic expansion in the key U.S. medical aesthetics growth market.

  • Strategic Partnership: OrangeTwist operates 24 locations across 6 U.S. states, specializing in non-invasive aesthetic treatments with strong medical oversight and data-driven clinical operations. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of injectable, energy-based, and regenerative treatments.

  • Operational Synergies: Both companies will pursue joint operations leveraging cross-border synergies between the U.S. and Asia to support long-term growth opportunities. OrangeTwist's advanced management system integrating procurement, clinical workflows, and real-time KPI tracking aligns with SBC's operational expertise.

  • Revenue Stabilization: Following year-over-year revenue pressure through early 2025, SBC's revenue growth stabilized sequentially in Q3:25, with management expecting renewed growth in early-2026 supported by global expansion initiatives.

  • Strong Financial Position: SBC maintains a robust balance sheet with ample net cash (approximately 40% of current market capitalization) and minimal debt (Debt/MV Equity of just 5%), providing significant financial flexibility for strategic investments and M&A activities.

  • Prudent Expansion Strategy: SBC's international expansion follows a disciplined 3-phase implementation process: entry, scale, and leadership. This approach involves partnering with high-performing regional operators, deploying SBC's differentiated operating expertise, and securing first-mover advantages.

  • Significant Upside Potential: Despite strong recovery from ~$3.00/share lows, SBC shares remain heavily undervalued both traditionally and via DCF analysis. The firm's analysis indicates substantial upside, especially net of the Company's ample cash position.

According to Emerging Growth Research's analysis, SBC has successfully navigated near-term competitive pressures while maintaining its position as a cash generation machine with 25 years of operational excellence. The Company's accomplished founder and management team have shepherded SBC from a solo clinic in 2000 to become a global cosmetic treatment center franchiser with operations across Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, and now the United States.

The OrangeTwist investment represents a major milestone in SBC's long-term vision to expand from 258 clinics currently to 1,000 clinics over ten years, supported by domestic organic growth and strategic M&A across key global markets.

For a copy of the full Flash Report, please visit:

  • https://EmergingGrowth.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/SBC_Flash-Report_1.7.26.pdf

or

  • https://www.EmergingGrowth.com/profile/sbc/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2000 as Shonan Beauty Clinic in Japan, SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBC) has grown into a leading global healthcare management company specializing in cosmetic treatments. Through its franchise model, SBC operates across dermatology, aesthetic surgery, hair removal, orthopedics, ophthalmology, fertility, dentistry, and related services. With operations concentrated in Japan and growing footprints in Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, and the United States, SBC continues to pursue international expansion.

For more information, please visit https://sbc-holdings.com/en.

About OrangeTwist

OrangeTwist is a leading U.S.-based MedSpa chain specializing in non-invasive aesthetic treatments at 24 locations across 6 U.S. states. With strong medical oversight and data-driven clinical operations, OrangeTwist offers a comprehensive portfolio of injectable, energy-based, and regenerative treatments supported by advanced management systems for operational consistency and scalable growth.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research
Research@EmergingGrowth.com
www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations and financial performance as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These include but are not limited to statements regarding U.S. market expansion, the OrangeTwist partnership, revenue growth resumption in 2026, clinic expansion targets, global M&A strategy, cross-border operational synergies, and valuation projections. Actual results could differ materially due to competitive, regulatory, operational, international expansion risks, integration challenges, or market risks.

SOURCE: SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/emerging-growth-research-maintains-buy-extended-rating-on-sbc-medical-1124973

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
