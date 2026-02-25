EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Healthcare

Setting Its Sights On The U.S. And Beyond: How SBC Medical Group Is Leveraging Its OrangeTwist Investment For Global Expansion



25.02.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - February 25, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - When it comes to cosmetic aesthetics and the non-invasive beauty services market, the U.S. is seeing increasing demand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC), the Japanese owner and operator of a chain of aesthetic medical clinics and a provider of consulting and management services, wants to be a big driver of the market, and the recent completion of a strategic investment in OrangeTwist, a U.S.-based medspa chain, is the first move in that mission. Late last month, SBC Medical, which already has a network of 258 affiliated clinics worldwide and manages more than six million patient visits annually, announced the partnership with OrangeTwist, which specializes in non-invasive aesthetic treatments and currently operates 24 locations across six U.S. states. The company offers clients a menu of injectable, energy-based and regenerative treatments, which are in demand among customers both in the U.S. and Japan and around the world. Following the partnership with OrangeTwist, the two companies will pursue joint operations, leveraging synergies in the U.S. and Asia. OrangeTwist's advanced management system integrating procurement, clinical workflows, and real-time KPI tracking aligns with SBC's operational expertise. Healthcare-focused private equity firm Hildred Capital and Athyrium Capital, a specialized asset management company focused on investment opportunities in the global healthcare sector, are also longstanding institutional shareholders in OrangeTwist. Bringing Expertise To The U.S. That deal is getting attention because it marks SBC's official foray into the U.S. market, which is big and growing. SBC estimates that the medical aesthetics industry is forecast to grow from $34 billion today to $48 billion by 2030, driven by demand for non-surgical treatments including injectables, fillers, laser treatments and body contouring that offer little risk and downtime. The aging population in the U.S. is also driving demand for these non-invasive treatments. SBC can provide the funding and professional know-how needed to help OrangeTwist enhance its offering to create a distinctly differentiated service. Additionally, SBC will support opening new locations quicker and address the current issue in the U.S. medspa market known as "white space". This occurs in cities with high demand for services but very few competitors providing them. By combining resources, the two plan to enter these empty markets and stake what would essentially be a first-mover advantage before rivals can enter the market. Plus, it's just the start of SBC's U.S. expansion. Stephen Rodgers, global head of planning and strategy at SBC Medical, told Benzinga in an interview that the company plans to make more strategic investments to expand in the U.S. "As part of SBC's global expansion, we are working hard to find local partnerships rather than copying and pasting what we did in Japan," Rodgers told Benzinga in the interview. Rodgers said SBC looks for partners that align with its mission and vision, are in a leadership position in the market and can scale, similar to what it did with OrangeTwist. In addition to running clinics together, OrangeTwist and SBC Medical plan to jointly develop branded products and sell their existing products in each other's spas. But it's not just the medical aesthetics market that SBC can leverage its infrastructure, expertise and clinical capabilities to grow in. There is also growth being witnessed in the overall longevity industry both in the U.S. and abroad, driven by the rapidly aging population and a big focus on proactive personal health care. Consider this: from now until 2027, 4.1 million people will turn 65 each year, and that's in the U.S. alone. All around the world, the population is aging, and people are taking steps to ensure their health, beauty and wellness support much longer lifespans. SBC is already positioned to capitalize on that and grow as a result, reports the company. According to Gabelli Research , the global anti-aging market, valued at approximately $85 billion in 2025, is expected to surpass $120 billion by 20301, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2025-2030. North America accounts for approximately 30% of the market, while robust growth also comes from Asia, where beauty-conscious consumers and an aging population along with affordable products drive demand. The 2026 longevity industry is shifting from just increasing lifespan to boosting "healthspan" through personalized, preventative and tech-driven solutions. Key trends include AI-powered diagnostics, GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and regenerative therapies like stem cells. SBC believes it is well-positioned to offer these and other longevity-related services and products with its existing infrastructure and its well-established track record of providing high-quality and cost-efficient aesthetics and wellness services. Replicating What Works Everywhere While OrangeTwist gives SBC Medical a foothold in the U.S., it's not the only focus for SBC Medical. The company is also expanding in its home country of Japan, as well as in Southeast Asia. It's another part of its growth strategy for 2026 and beyond. Just like SBC Medical is bringing its expertise to OrangeTwist, it is using its proven business model to help Asian clinics with one-stop-management, including training staff, providing better pricing for medical equipment and helping with management services. The company's global expansion strategy rests on three core tenets - partnering with high-performing regional operators with scalable business models, deploying SBC's expertise to drive efficiencies and optimize operating performance. and securing first-mover advantages, supporting innovation and margin expansion. It doesn't hurt that, just like the U.S., non-invasive cosmetic treatments are ideally suited for the Asian markets and are in demand because customers prefer natural-looking treatments that have little in the way of recovery times. By standardizing these services, SBC said it can ensure patients get the same high-quality services at similar price points. There are no surprises when customers come to get services at an SBC clinic. That approach is being implemented across Japan, Thailand and Singapore as it pursues its quest to be the region's leading provider of aesthetic beauty services. SBC Medical may have started out as a local operator of aesthetic clinics, but it is building into a global network by creating a partnership model that can easily be replicated across different countries. By sharing its successful approach and expertise with local providers and partners, the company is aiming to create a single, trusted brand that provides aesthetic beauty services across the globe. To learn more about SBC Medical, click here . Featured image from Shutterstock . This content was originally published on Benzinga . Read further disclosures here . This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga





25.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News