

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Central Command has claimed that its forces advised, assisted, and enabled more than 22 operations against Islamic State terrorists with partners in Syria over the past month, diminishing the terrorist group's ability to conduct local operations and export violence around the world.



Five ISIS terrorists were killed and 19 others captured in joint operations conducted by Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) in coordination with Syrian forces from October 1 to Novembe 6, CENTCOM said in a press release.



'Our success in countering the ISIS threat in Syria is a notable achievement,' said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. 'We will continue to aggressively pursue ISIS remnants in Syria while working with the Global Coalition Against ISIS to ensure the gains made against the group in Iraq and Syria are lasting and ISIS is not able to regenerate or export terrorist attacks to other countries.'



Earlier this week, Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa announced that Syria joined the Global Coalition Against ISIS as its 90th member. Since the territorial defeat of ISIS in 2019, the U.S.-led Coalition has focused on stabilizing and redeveloping areas in Syria formally controlled by the terrorist outfit.



The United States is advocating for nations to support the responsible and secure detention of Islamic State detainees in northeast Syria, as well as their repatriation for appropriate judicial handling in their countries of origin.



At their peak in 2019, 70,000 people were living in displaced persons camps at al-Hol and al-Roj. Currently, the number has fallen below 30,000. Repatriation reduces opportunity for extremist influence, especially among vulnerable women and children, according to CENTCOM.



