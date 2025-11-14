Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT" or "Northwest"), a global investor and operator of healthcare infrastructure assets in North America, Australasia, Brazil, and Europe, announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.03 per unit for the month of November 2025, representing $0.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on December 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as at November 28, 2025.

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at November 11, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 167 income-producing properties and 15.7 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Australasia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

