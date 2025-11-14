Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to provide an update on its Rare One rare earths project in British Columbia and to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,00 flow-through units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, subject to customary adjustment provisions.

Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond Lithium, commented, "We are very pleased to offer these flow-through share units to investors. This funding will enable Beyond to return to its core business after a period of reduced exploration activity caused by our shift into other critical metals. We are now focused on rare earths and copper projects located in British Columbia alongside our advanced lithium property in Ontario and we are very excited to commence exploration on these projects. We believe our portfolio can generate significant value for shareholders, and we are committed to unlocking that potential."

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in cash, shares, warrants or a combination thereof. All securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance.

A portion of the Offering may be completed pursuant to Blanket Order 45-501 - Exemption from prospectus requirement for certain trades to existing security holders of the Manitoba Securities Commission and the corresponding blanket orders and rules in the other Canadian jurisdictions (collectively, the "Existing Security Holder Exemption"). The Existing Security Holder Exemption is available in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company will permit each person or company who holds common shares of the Company as of November 12, 2025 (being the record date set by the Company pursuant to the Existing Security Holder Exemption) to subscribe for the Units that will be distributed pursuant to the Offering, provided that the Existing Security Holder Exemption is available to such person or company. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set forth below.

In the event that aggregate subscriptions for Units under the Offering exceed the maximum number of securities to be distributed, then Units will be sold to qualifying subscribers on a pro rata basis based on the number of Units subscribed for. Insiders may participate in the Offering. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set forth below.

There is no material fact or material change of the Company that has not been disclosed.

In addition to conducting the Offering pursuant to the Existing Security Holder Exemption, the Offering will also be conducted pursuant to other available prospectus exemptions.

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and, in respect of the gross proceeds from B.C. investors, that will also qualify as "BC flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (British Columbia) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Units effective December 31, 2025.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Rare One Rare Earths Project Summary & Update

Over 5,900 ha in area

100% owned by Beyond with no further encumbrance

Extensive work completed from 2005 to 2017 including soil survey, stream sampling, mapping, road construction, and gravity survey

2005 to 2017 soil and stream samplings programs outlined targets with anomalous and elevated light rare earths including lanthanum, praseodymium, cerium, and neodymium

Continue to digitize the 2005 to 2017 data and maps

Coordinated with an experienced field crew for a follow up program in the upcoming field season including tightened up soil and stream sampling surveys and mapping programs to refine the potential source of the rare earths mineralization in the area





Figure 1 Rare One Rare Earths Project Map showing the targets outlined by the 2005-2017 programs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/274381_9242a40014ab2806_001full.jpg

Upcoming Conference

The Company will be participating in the upcoming OTC Virtual Investor Conference.

Date: December 3, 2025

Time: 1:00 - 1:30 pm EST

Further information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia exploring for rare earths and base metals. Beyond Lithium is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company's portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

