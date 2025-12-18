Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to provide an update on its Owl Creek Project in British Columbia and to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement of 10,748,750 flow-through units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$429,950 (the "Offering").

The Offering

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, subject to customary adjustment provisions.

Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond Lithium, commented, "The Company is very pleased to raise this capital and thanks all participants. These funds will enable us to further explore our three properties with the intent to move them all to drilling status. Our goal is to increase shareholder value through discovery. We wish all the best of the season to all our friends and shareholders."

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and, in respect of the gross proceeds from B.C. investors, that will also qualify as "BC flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (British Columbia) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Units effective December 31, 2025.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible third parties dealing at arm's length with the Company (the "Finders"): (i) cash commissions totalling $30,096.50, representing 7% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finders; and (ii) an aggregate of 752,413 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), representing 7% of the number of Units sold to such subscribers, each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for 24 months from the date of issuance at exercise price of $0.04 per share, subject to adjustment and acceleration provisions in certain circumstances.

Owl Creek Project Update

Beyond Lithium submitted the mineral claim application for its Owl Creek Project in August 2025. After four months of the consultation process, the Owl Creek mineral claim was fully approved as of December 2nd, 2025.

The Owl Creek Project encompasses approximately 1,566 hectares in southwest British Columbia. It is located roughly 8 kilometres northeast of the town of Pemberton that benefits from excellent access via upgraded logging roads. From a regional geological point of view, the Owl Creek Project is located within the regional Cascade Magmatic Arc that spans over 1,200 km in distance (Hildreth 2007). The Cascade Magmatic Arc is a post-accretionary arc hosting several significant porphyry deposits for copper-moly and copper-gold mineralizations associated with Miocene intrusions.

Hildreth, Wes, 2007. Quaternary Magmatism in the Cascades - Geologic Perspectives. https://pubs.usgs.gov/pp/pp1744/

RSU Grant

The Company further announces a grant of 280,714 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to a consultant of the Company (the "RSU Grant") pursuant to the terms and conditions of a consulting agreement dated February 1, 2025 and the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan"). 137,678 of the RSUs will vest immediately, 70,178 will vest on February 1, 2026, 51,429 will vest on May 1, 2026, and 21,429 will vest on August 1, 2026. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Omnibus Plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), upon vesting, each RSU shall entitle the consultant to receive one common share of the Company.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering and the RSU Grant (and any common shares issuable upon exercise or settlement thereof) will be subject to a four-month hold period from their date of issuance. The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company (the "Qualified Person"). Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Certain information in this news release regarding the presence of mineral deposits and the size of such deposits is based on information that has been obtained from publicly available information and industry reports, which constitute historical estimates. While the Company considers historical estimates to be relevant to investors, as they may indicate the presence of mineralization, the Qualified Person has not done sufficient work for the Company to classify the historical estimates as current "mineral resources" or "mineral reserves" (as defined in NI 43-101). The potential quantities and grades of exploration targets referenced in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any of the targets being delineated as a mineral resource. The Company has not independently verified and cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the historical estimates and other third-party data contained in this news release and investors should use caution in placing reliance on such information.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia exploring for rare earths and base metals. Beyond Lithium is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company's portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondlithium.ca

