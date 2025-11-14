

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has stepped up support for Ukraine by paying nearly 6 billion euros to cover the war-torn country's financial needs.



Thursday, the European Commission disbursed the tenth and final tranche of 4.1 billion euros of its Macro-Financial Assistance as part of the G7-led Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration loan initiative, alongside a fifth regular payment of more than 1.8 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility. Amounting to 5.9 billion euros, this reaffirms the EU's role as Ukraine's largest and most reliable donor, the Commission said in a press release.



This disbursement of 4.1 billion euros marks the completion of the European Commission's exceptional MFA program for Ukraine, totaling 18.1 billion euros in loans delivered this year. This amount represents the EU's full contribution to the G7-led Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration initiative, which collectively aims to provide nearly 45 billion euros in urgent financial support to Ukraine. So far other G7 countries have disbursed an additional 12.8 billion euros to Ukraine, bringing the total ERA loans support to 30.9 billion euros. Both the ERA loans from G7 partners and the Union's MFA are being repaid through proceeds generated from immobilized Russian sovereign assets held in the EU, under the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism.



In addition, the disbursement of more than 1.8 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility aims to enhance Ukraine's macro-financial stability, strengthen its public administration, and advance key reforms set out in the Ukraine Plan, which is the central instrument guiding Ukraine's reform and investment agenda.?This installment follows Ukraine's successful completion of nine concrete reform steps under the fifth installment and one outstanding measure from the previous installment, as assessed by the Commission and endorsed by the Council on November 4.



With these disbursements, total EU support to Ukraine since Russia started attacks on the country amounts to more than 187 billion euros.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News