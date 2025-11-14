

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Worries over hyped-up valuations and a potential bubble in the AI sector dampened global market sentiment. Hawkish comments from Fed officials about another rate cut by the Fed in December rattled markets further. Disappointment in the corporate earnings updates also weighed on market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory amidst diminished hopes of another Fed rate cut in December. Benchmarks in Europe are trading deep in the red. Asian markets too finished trading with heavy losses.



The six-currency Dollar Index strengthened. Ten-year bond yields hardened across regions.



Oil prices rose sharply after a strike on a major Russian oil depot. Gold extended losses. Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,181.00, down 0.58% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,677.40, down 0.89% Germany's DAX at 23,645.70, down 1.65% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,615.25, down 1.96% France's CAC 40 at 8,089.77, down 1.73% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,637.95, down 1.83% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 50,376.53, down 1.77% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,634.50, down 1.36% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,990.49, down 0.97% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,572.46, down 1.85%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1623, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3144, down 0.39% USD/JPY at 154.55, down 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6513, down 0.23% USD/CAD at 1.4039, up 0.08% Dollar Index at 99.36, up 0.20%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.106%, up 0.22% Germany at 2.7043%, up 0.64% France at 3.454%, up 1.14% U.K. at 4.5440%, up 2.37% Japan at 1.699%, up 0.83%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $63.85, up 1.33%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $59.60, up 1.55%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,138.34, down 1.34%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $96,097.52, down 6.66% Ethereum at $3,136.41, down 10.53% XRP at $2.26, down 9.16% BNB at $907.56, down 6.14% Solana at $140.41, down 10.14%



