Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) is pleased to announce that effective at market open on, November 17, 2025, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name, "Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.", and the trading symbol for the Company will change from "PLUG" to "QESS". The Name Change was approved by the Company's board of directors on November 7, 2025.

In connection with the Name Change, the following new CUSIP (00783T109) and ISIN (CA00783T1093) numbers have been assigned to the Common Shares. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding common share and warrant certificates bearing the old name of the Company are still valid and are not affected by the Name Change.

The Company encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed at such person's broker or agent.

The Company is also pleased to report that over $2.2 million in outstanding warrants has been exercised over the past 30 days, following a period of strong trading activity and sustained share price appreciation.

The Company's common shares have achieved four new 52-week highs in recent trading sessions, reflecting growing investor confidence in Energy Plug's expanding market presence and strategic partnerships within the energy storage sector.

"This level of investor support and confidence is truly humbling," said Paul Dickson, CEO of Energy Plug Technologies "We are building a company with lasting impact-one that blends innovation, execution, and meaningful partnerships. Our recent milestones, including international collaborations and the growing demand for our energy storage systems, are setting the stage for sustained growth as we position Aegis Critical Energy Defence at the forefront of intelligent, secure, and resilient power solutions."

Proceeds from the warrant exercises will further strengthen the Company's balance sheet, providing additional capital to accelerate product commercialization, expand manufacturing capacity, and advance certification programs for North American and international markets.

Energy Plug continues to focus on the development and deployment of advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS) designed for industrial, utility, and defence applications, combining robust engineering, smart energy management, and quantum-safe cybersecurity integration.

The Company has a robust pipeline of more than 15 developments currently in various stages, offering diversified growth opportunities across energy storage, defence applications, marine, and critical infrastructure.

The rebranded AEGIS name aligns with the company's advanced technology stack and evolving commercial identity, positioning the business for accelerated expansion in high-demand markets.

Additionally, a new website will be unveiled shortly in conjunction with the name change. For now, visit www.energyplug.com

About Energy Plug Technologies

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) is a leader in secure and resilient energy storage solutions, advancing next-generation battery technologies for residential, commercial, and utility applications. The Company is committed to enhancing grid stability, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy adoption, working in collaboration with leading technology firms, government agencies, and Indigenous communities.

