Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the new symbol "QESSF" effective December 5, 2025.

The updated OTCQB symbol brings all Aegis listings into alignment and strengthens the Company's unified market identity. This change supports Aegis's strategic focus on delivering advanced defence-grade energy systems-including frequency-stable power solutions for Arctic and remote operations-and integrating Canadian-developed, quantum-grade cybersecurity across its product portfolio.

In addition, the Frankfurt Börse has updated Aegis's listing symbol to "JG6", providing a consistent market identity across all major exchanges where the Company is traded. The updated Frankfurt symbol enhances visibility for European investors and aligns with the Company's global branding strategy as it advances defence-focused energy technologies and quantum-secure infrastructure solutions.

These coordinated symbol updates on the OTCQB and Frankfurt Börse are intended to significantly improve accessibility for investors in the United States and Germany-two key markets for the Company's growth strategy. By streamlining its international trading symbols, Aegis aims to make it easier for American and German investors to follow the Company, participate in its progress, and benefit from the expanding demand for advanced energy defence systems and quantum-grade cybersecurity.

Aegis is also a proud member of the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) and Cando, further strengthening its position within Canada's defence, critical infrastructure, and Indigenous economic development ecosystems. These memberships reinforce the Company's commitment to collaboration, responsible innovation, and supporting mission-critical energy and cybersecurity solutions across defence, community, and industrial applications.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, Aegis delivers rugged, intelligent, and secure energy systems designed for the next generation of mission-critical operations.

Contact Information

Forward-Looking Statements

