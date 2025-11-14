Erdene Resource Development Corporation: Erdene Files Updated Resource for the Zuun Mod Molybdenum-Copper Project

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN; OTCQB: ERFCF) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to its announcement of an updated mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned Zuun Mod molybdenum-copper porphyry project, located in the Khundii Minerals District, in southwestern Mongolia, on October 2, 2025, the Company has filed the Technical Report entitled "Zuun Mod Molybdenum-Copper Project, Mongolia, NI 43-101 Technical Report" with an effective date of September 1, 2025.

Mr. Oyunbat Bat-Ochir (MAIG) of SLR Consulting Australia Pty Ltd is the Qualified Person (QP) who prepared the updated Mineral Resource Estimate. SLR Consulting Australia Pty Ltd is Independent of Erdene, as defined by Section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

For additional information and the most current technical information, please refer to the Technical Report available on the Erdene website (www.erdene.com) and filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company producing gold at the high-grade, low-cost Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in a portfolio of precious and base metal projects in close proximity to the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in the Khundii Minerals District, which provides a robust organic growth pipeline. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto ("ERD") and the Mongolian stock ("ERDN") exchanges and OTCQB Venture Market ("ERDCF"). Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

