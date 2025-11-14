Spire Inc.: Spire Reports Fiscal 2025 Results

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) today reported results for its fiscal year 2025 ended September 30. Highlights include:

Fiscal 2025 net income of $271.7 million ($4.37 per diluted share) compared to $250.9 million ($4.19 per share) in fiscal 2024

Adjusted earnings* of $275.5 million ($4.44 per share) compared to $247.4 million ($4.13 per share) in fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance range established at $5.25 - $5.45

Fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance range established at $5.65 - $5.85

Reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth target of 5-7%, using fiscal 2027 guidance midpoint as a base

Raised common stock dividend by 5.1%, marking 23 years of consecutive growth

For fiscal 2025, Spire reported consolidated adjusted earnings per share of $4.44, compared to $4.13 per share in fiscal 2024, representing growth of 7.5%. Gas utility earnings benefited from new rates, partially offset by lower usage net of weather mitigation at Spire Alabama, higher operation and maintenance expense and depreciation expense. Midstream earnings grew due to additional storage capacity, new contracts at higher rates and optimization. Marketing earnings increased as the business was well-positioned to create value.

"Spire's solid performance in fiscal 2025 reflects our disciplined approach to growth, operational excellence and continuous improvement," said Scott Doyle, president and chief executive officer of Spire. "By delivering on strategic priorities such as the Missouri rate case and the pending acquisition of Piedmont Tennessee, we are well-positioned to drive sustainable long-term value and that's reflected in our adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.65 to $5.85 in fiscal 2027. Through execution of our strategy, we have a strong foundation that enables us to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities for years to come."

Fiscal Year Results

Year Ended September 30,



(Millions)



(Per Diluted Common Share) Adjusted (Loss) Earnings* by Segment [Non-GAAP]

2025



2024



2025



2024 Gas Utility

$ 231.4



$ 220.8











Gas Marketing



25.9





23.4











Midstream



56.3





33.5











Other



(38.1)





(30.3)











Total

$ 275.5



$ 247.4



$ 4.44



$ 4.13 Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments



(3.8)





3.5





(0.07)





0.06 Net Loss [GAAP]

$ 271.7



$ 250.9



$ 4.37



$ 4.19 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding



58.7





56.3













*Non-GAAP, see "Adjusted Earnings and Reconciliation to GAAP."

Adjusted earnings excludes from net income, as applicable, the impacts of fair value accounting and timing adjustments associated with energy-related transactions, the impacts of acquisition, divestiture and restructuring activities, and the largely non-cash impacts of other non-recurring or unusual items such as impairments and certain regulatory, legislative, or GAAP standard-setting actions.

Gas Utility

Gas Utility fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings were $231.4 million, an increase from $220.8 million in fiscal 2024. The year-over-year improvement reflected higher earnings at Spire Missouri and Spire Alabama.

Contribution margin increased $37.5 million primarily due to the benefit of rates implemented at Spire Alabama and higher Spire Missouri Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge (ISRS) revenues partially offset by lower usage net of weather mitigation at Spire Alabama. Spire Missouri usage net of weather mitigation was comparable to prior year.

After adjusting for the impact of a pension reclass and bad debt expense, operation and maintenance expense was $13.1 million, or 3.1%, higher than a year ago, reflecting higher employee costs and non-payroll related operating expenses.

Depreciation expense increased $14.0 million from last year reflecting increased capital investment. Interest expense decreased $10.2 million as a result of lower long-term and short-term rates partially offset by higher average long-term balances. Gas carrying cost credits decreased by $9.4 million compared to the prior year due to lower gas cost balances.

Gas Marketing

Gas Marketing fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings were $25.9 million compared to $23.4 million in fiscal 2024. Adjusted earnings increased due to the business being well-positioned to create value during the year, partially offset by higher storage and transportation fees.

Midstream

Midstream fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings were $56.3 million, up from $33.5 million in fiscal 2024. Midstream adjusted earnings improved driven by additional storage capacity, contract renewals at higher rates, asset optimization and the acquisition of MoGas. These items were offset, in part, by higher operation and maintenance and depreciation expense due to scale.

Other

Spire's other activities reported a loss on an adjusted earnings basis of $38.1 million in fiscal 2025 compared to a $30.3 million loss in the previous year. The year-over-year comparison reflects higher interest expense in the current year and the absence of a prior-year $6.3 million after-tax benefit of an interest rate hedge.

Guidance and Outlook

Spire expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS to be in a range of $5.25 to $5.45, which excludes the results of the pending acquisition of the Piedmont Natural Gas Tennessee business.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, Spire expects adjusted EPS to be in a range of $5.65 to $5.85, which reflects a full year of earnings contributions from the Piedmont Tennessee business and excludes earnings from Spire's natural gas storage facilities due to the expected sale of the assets. Both the acquisition and sale are subject to regulatory approvals. The acquisition is expected to close following standard regulatory review, while any sale of the storage assets also requires final authorization by Spire's board of directors.

Spire has raised its 10-year capital investment target to $11.2 billion, extending through fiscal 2035. This plan supports Spire's long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 5-7% using the fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance midpoint of $5.75 as a base.

Dividend

Reflecting solid performance in fiscal 2025 and expectations for future growth, the Spire board of directors increased the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.825 per share, an increase of 5.1%. This raises the annualized rate by $0.16 per share to $3.30 per share. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 11, 2025. Spire has continuously paid a cash dividend since 1946, and 2026 will mark the 23rd consecutive year that the dividend has increased.

The Spire board of directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.36875 per depositary share on Spire's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable February 17, 2026, to holders of record on January 26, 2026.

Fourth Quarter Results

Three Months Ended September 30,



(Millions)



(Per Diluted Common Share) Adjusted (Loss) Earnings* by Segment [Non-GAAP]

2025



2024



2025



2024 Gas Utility

$ (31.6)



$ (32.0)











Gas Marketing



3.6





(0.3)











Midstream



12.3





13.4











Other



(8.4)





(8.7)











Total

$ (24.1)



$ (27.6)



$ (0.47)



$ (0.54) All adjustments, including tax effects



(15.7)





1.7





(0.27)





0.03 Net Loss [GAAP]

$ (39.8)



$ (25.9)



$ (0.74)



$ (0.51) Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding



59.0





57.7













*Non-GAAP, see "Adjusted Earnings and Reconciliation to GAAP."

Due to the seasonal nature of natural gas demand and the timing of regulatory recovery in our gas utility business, we typically incur a loss in our fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30. For fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, Spire reported a consolidated net loss of $39.8 million, or $(0.74) per share, compared with a net loss of $25.9 million, or $(0.51) per share, last year. On an adjusted earnings basis, the quarterly loss was $24.1 million, or $(0.47) per share, compared to a loss of $27.6 million, or $(0.54) per share in the year-ago period.

Gas Utility adjusted earnings reflected higher Spire Missouri ISRS revenues partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense and depreciation expense. Gas Marketing results increased due to the business being well-positioned to create value. Midstream adjusted earnings were slightly lower driven by lower pipeline earnings, reflecting higher operation and maintenance expenses.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - Unaudited

(In Millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,



Year Ended

September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Operating Revenues

$ 334.1



$ 293.8



$ 2,476.4



$ 2,593.0 Operating Expenses:





















Natural gas



77.4





54.6





905.5





1,103.3 Operation and maintenance



142.8





112.2





542.1





507.4 Depreciation and amortization



76.5





71.1





298.2





278.4 Taxes, other than income taxes



37.9





36.1





206.7





215.6 Total Operating Expenses



334.6





274.0





1,952.5





2,104.7 Operating (Loss) Income



(0.5)





19.8





523.9





488.3 Interest Expense



58.8





49.5





204.1





201.1 Other Income (Expense), Net



3.4





(4.8)





11.6





22.4 (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes



(55.9)





(34.5)





331.4





309.6 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense



(16.1)





(8.6)





59.7





58.7 Net (Loss) Income



(39.8)





(25.9)





271.7





250.9 Provision for preferred dividends



3.7





3.7





14.8





14.8 (Loss) income allocated to participating securities



(0.1)





-





0.3





0.3 Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ (43.4)



$ (29.6)



$ 256.6



$ 235.8























Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:





















Basic



59.0





57.7





58.5





56.1 Diluted



59.0





57.7





58.7





56.3























Basic (Loss) Earnings Per Share

$ (0.74)



$ (0.51)



$ 4.39



$ 4.20 Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share



(0.74)





(0.51)





4.37





4.19 Dividends Declared Per Common Share



0.785





0.755





3.14





3.02

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

(In Millions)

September 30,



September 30,



2025



2024 ASSETS









Utility Plant

$ 9,333.9



$ 8,779.1 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization



2,577.4





2,535.8 Net Utility Plant



6,756.5





6,243.3 Other Property and Investments



1,135.2





1,070.6 Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



5.7





4.5 Accounts receivable, net



315.8





277.4 Inventories



282.5





263.9 Other



203.7





225.5 Total Current Assets



807.7





771.3 Deferred Charges and Other Assets:









Goodwill



1,171.6





1,171.6 Other deferred charges and other assets



1,704.3





1,603.9 Total Deferred Charges and Other Assets



2,875.9





2,775.5 Total Assets

$ 11,575.3



$ 10,860.7











CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES









Capitalization:









Preferred stock

$ 242.0



$ 242.0 Common stock and paid-in capital



2,040.4





1,959.9 Retained earnings



1,087.6





1,018.7 Accumulated other comprehensive income



19.4





12.1 Total Shareholders' Equity



3,389.4





3,232.7 Temporary equity



6.1





8.6 Long-term debt (less current portion)



3,369.4





3,704.4 Total Capitalization



6,764.9





6,945.7 Current Liabilities:









Current portion of long-term debt



487.5





42.0 Notes payable



1,317.0





947.0 Accounts payable



248.3





237.2 Accrued liabilities and other



495.8





477.7 Total Current Liabilities



2,548.6





1,703.9 Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities:









Deferred income taxes



887.4





808.4 Other deferred credits and other liabilities



1,374.4





1,402.7 Total Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities



2,261.8





2,211.1 Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$ 11,575.3



$ 10,860.7

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited

(In Millions)

Year Ended

September 30,



2025



2024 Operating Activities:









Net income

$ 271.7



$ 250.9 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



298.2





278.4 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits



57.3





57.0 Changes in assets and liabilities



(62.3)





317.8 Other



13.1





8.3 Net cash provided by operating activities



578.0





912.4











Investing Activities:









Capital expenditures



(922.4)





(861.3) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired



-





(175.9) Other



6.0





10.0 Net cash used in investing activities



(916.4)





(1,027.2)











Financing Activities:









Issuance of long-term debt



150.0





495.0 Repayment of long-term debt



(42.0)





(456.6) Issuance (repayment) of short-term debt, net



370.0





(8.5) Issuance of common stock



76.2





287.0 Dividends paid on common stock



(182.2)





(167.1) Dividends paid on preferred stock



(14.8)





(14.8) Other



(12.5)





(11.1) Net cash provided by financing activities



344.7





123.9











Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



6.3





9.1 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year



34.9





25.8 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year

$ 41.2



$ 34.9

Adjusted Earnings and Reconciliation to GAAP

(In Millions, except per share amounts)

Gas

Utility



Gas

Marketing



Midstream



Other



Total



Per

Diluted

Common

Share (2) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

































Net (Loss) Income [GAAP]

$ (31.6)



$ (0.5)



$ 12.3



$ (20.0)



$ (39.8)



$ (0.74) Adjustments, pre-tax:

































Fair value and timing adjustments



-





5.4





-





-





5.4





0.09 Acquisition activities



-





-





-





15.2





15.2





0.26 Income tax effect of adjustments (1)



-





(1.3)





-





(3.6)





(4.9)





(0.08) Adjusted (Loss) Earnings [Non-GAAP]

$ (31.6)



$ 3.6



$ 12.3



$ (8.4)



$ (24.1)



$ (0.47)



































Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

































Net (Loss) Income [GAAP]

$ (32.4)



$ 2.0



$ 13.2



$ (8.7)



$ (25.9)



$ (0.51) Adjustments, pre-tax:

































Fair value and timing adjustments



(0.1)





(3.1)





-





-





(3.2)





(0.06) Acquisition and restructuring activities



0.6





-





0.2





0.1





0.9





0.02 Income tax effect of adjustments (1)



(0.1)





0.8





-





(0.1)





0.6





0.01 Adjusted (Loss) Earnings [Non-GAAP]

$ (32.0)



$ (0.3)



$ 13.4



$ (8.7)



$ (27.6)



$ (0.54)



































Year Ended September 30, 2025

































Net (Loss) Income [GAAP]

$ 231.4



$ 33.7



$ 56.3



$ (49.7)



$ 271.7



$ 4.37 Adjustments, pre-tax:

































Fair value and timing adjustments



-





(10.4)





-





-





(10.4)





(0.17) Acquisition activities



-





-





-





15.2





15.2





0.26 Income tax effect of adjustments (1)



-





2.6





-





(3.6)





(1.0)





(0.02) Adjusted (Loss) Earnings [Non-GAAP]

$ 231.4



$ 25.9



$ 56.3



$ (38.1)



$ 275.5



$ 4.44



































Year Ended September 30, 2024

































Net (Loss) Income [GAAP]

$ 217.0



$ 32.7



$ 31.7



$ (30.5)



$ 250.9



$ 4.19 Adjustments, pre-tax:

































Fair value and timing adjustments



-





(12.4)





-





-





(12.4)





(0.22) Acquisition and restructuring activities



5.0





-





2.3





0.3





7.6





0.14 Income tax effect of adjustments (1)



(1.2)





3.1





(0.5)





(0.1)





1.3





0.02 Adjusted (Loss) Earnings [Non-GAAP]

$ 220.8



$ 23.4



$ 33.5



$ (30.3)



$ 247.4



$ 4.13



(1) Income tax effect is calculated by applying federal, state, and local income tax rates applicable to ordinary income to the amounts of the pre-tax reconciling items. (2) Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by replacing consolidated net income with consolidated adjusted earnings in the GAAP diluted EPS calculation, which includes reductions for cumulative preferred dividends and participating shares.

Contribution Margin and Reconciliation to GAAP

(In Millions)

Gas

Utility



Gas

Marketing



Midstream



Other



Eliminations



Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

































Operating (Loss) Income [GAAP]

$ (10.2)



$ (1.7)



$ 20.9



$ (9.5)



$ -



$ (0.5) Operation and maintenance expenses



115.2





4.6





13.1





14.6





(4.7)





142.8 Depreciation and amortization



70.0





0.1





6.3





0.1





-





76.5 Taxes, other than income taxes



36.3





0.3





1.2





0.1





-





37.9 Less: Gross receipts tax expense



(14.1)





-





-





-





-





(14.1) Contribution Margin [Non-GAAP]

$ 197.2



$ 3.3



$ 41.5



$ 5.3



$ (4.7)



$ 242.6



































Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

































Operating (Loss) Income [GAAP]

$ (0.5)



$ 1.7



$ 18.7



$ (0.1)



$ -



$ 19.8 Operation and maintenance expenses



100.1





3.3





8.7





4.5





(4.4)





112.2 Depreciation and amortization



67.3





0.4





3.3





0.1





-





71.1 Taxes, other than income taxes



34.8





0.3





0.9





0.1





-





36.1 Less: Gross receipts tax expense



(14.7)





-





-





-





-





(14.7) Contribution Margin [Non-GAAP]

$ 187.0



$ 5.7



$ 31.6



$ 4.6



$ (4.4)



$ 224.5



































Year Ended September 30, 2025

































Operating Income (Loss) [GAAP]

$ 406.2



$ 42.1



$ 83.8



$ (8.2)



$ -



$ 523.9 Operation and maintenance expenses



467.1





19.4





45.3





28.3





(18.0)





542.1 Depreciation and amortization



277.6





1.0





19.2





0.4





-





298.2 Taxes, other than income taxes



201.3





1.2





4.2





0.1





(0.1)





206.7 Less: Gross receipts tax expense



(115.5)





(0.2)





-





-





-





(115.7) Contribution Margin [Non-GAAP]



1,236.7





63.5





152.5





20.6





(18.1)





1,455.2 Natural gas costs



855.4





93.5





3.0





-





(46.4)





905.5 Gross receipts tax expense



115.5





0.2





-





-





-





115.7 Operating Revenues

$ 2,207.6



$ 157.2



$ 155.5



$ 20.6



$ (64.5)



$ 2,476.4



































Year Ended September 30, 2024

































Operating Income (Loss) [GAAP]

$ 400.6



$ 41.2



$ 48.2



$ (1.7)



$ -



$ 488.3 Operation and maintenance expenses



452.8





18.2





34.7





18.7





(17.0)





507.4 Depreciation and amortization



263.6





1.5





12.8





0.5





-





278.4 Taxes, other than income taxes



210.2





1.4





3.9





0.1





-





215.6 Less: Gross receipts tax expense



(128.0)





(0.2)





-





-





-





(128.2) Contribution Margin [Non-GAAP]



1,199.2





62.1





99.6





17.6





(17.0)





1,361.5 Natural gas costs



1,110.7





36.9





1.1





-





(45.4)





1,103.3 Gross receipts tax expense



128.0





0.2





-





-





-





128.2 Operating Revenues

$ 2,437.9



$ 99.2



$ 100.7



$ 17.6



$ (62.4)



$ 2,593.0

