Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco Announces Strategic Alignment With BLAQclouds, Inc. (BCDS)

CUMMING, Ga., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company and developer of the OTCfi ecosystem, today announced the successful conclusion of a two-day strategic summit with BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a next-generation Web3 infrastructure and multi-chain fintech company. The meetings focused on accelerating the development of blockchain-driven tools, tokenized liquidity systems, and next-generation market architecture for the OTC and microcap sectors.

Leaders from both organizations met for a deep technical and strategic workshop covering tokenization frameworks, decentralized liquidity engineering, and integrations between the OTCfi ecosystem on Solana and the BLAQclouds multi-chain infrastructure stack.

OTCfi Positioned as the Emerging Standard for OTC Companies

During the summit, Metavesco CEO Ryan Schadel presented OTCfi's mission and phased execution plan, including:

A structured onboarding model for public issuers





Tokenized liquidity pools built on Solana





Discovery and analytics tools designed for retail traders





A blueprint for transitioning microcap companies into Web3-enabled market frameworks

BLAQclouds executives described OTCfi's strategy as "a bold and executable vision for bringing microcap liquidity into the Web3 era."

BLAQclouds Takes a Strategic Position in the OTCfi Token

Following extensive technical reviews and alignment discussions, BLAQclouds elected to take an early strategic position in OTCfi, reinforcing confidence in the ecosystem's long-term vision and the alignment between the two companies.

"I'm pleased to see BLAQclouds recognize the value of what we're building and become the fourth OTC company to put OTCfi on its balance sheet," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. "OTCfi was designed from day one to bring structure, transparency, and liquidity engineering to a part of the market that has lacked innovation for far too long. The BLAQclouds team understands this deeply, and I felt immediate chemistry and alignment with Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, and the leadership team. I was very impressed with their tech stack, and I look forward to expanding our work together."

Ongoing Collaboration

Both companies will continue to explore several potential initiatives, including:

Multi-chain liquidity engineering





Cross-platform Web3 integrations





Joint development of tokenization and compliance tools





Pilot programs leveraging the OTCfi and BLAQclouds ecosystems

"These conversations marked the beginning of what I expect to be a long-term, value-creating relationship," Schadel added. "Both teams are aligned on the future of blockchain technology, and I see tremendous opportunity to collaborate."

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Visit www.blaqclouds.io for more information.

About OTCfi

OTCfi is the Community Token of the OTC, uniting traders, holders, and issuers to bring transparency, liquidity, and energy on-chain. OTCfi is built on Solana and designed to become the digital asset treasury token of choice for OTC issuers. Find out more at otcfi.io.

Contract Address: 66MH83n3jRqZMni87niTyKRoGbh9HxBkTm73sTRKpump

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

