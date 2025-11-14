

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth accelerated in the third quarter after easing in the previous two quarters, the flash data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 0.9 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, faster than the 0.5 percent rise in the second quarter.



The growth in the third quarter was driven by a favorable balance of foreign trade and a slight increase in domestic demand, particularly by higher investment activity.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth also improved to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent.



On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 0.3 percent in the third quarter, following a 0.2 percent rise in the second quarter.



