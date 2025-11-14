San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - The History of the Hushpuppy! A Grandpa History Story, authored by Bede Ramcharan, is now available on Amazon. Independently published and available in paperback, the children's title launches Ramcharan's new "Grandpa History Stories" series, which introduces young readers to approachable, curiosity-sparking narratives rooted in family storytelling.

The book reflects Ramcharan's familial tradition of both receiving and telling stories to his children and grandchildren, and invites families to read together. It is designed for early and middle readers and emphasizes clear, engaging language.





The History of the Hushpuppy!, a new children's paperback available on Amazon

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/273316_6a3366c534df7bfc_001full.jpg

Summary and Inspiration of The History of the Hushpuppy!

The book is a whimsical approach to the invention of the hushpuppy. Set in the Civil War era, it describes how soldiers came up with an innovative way to feed themselves.

"As a dad and grandpa, I've always believed that history should feel close, not distant. This series grew out of the stories I tell at home," said Ramcharan, author of The History of the Hushpuppy! " I hope it gives parents and grandparents an easy way to start conversations and have fun while learning."

Ramcharan brings a differentiated background to children's publishing. He founded Indatatech in 2000 and has led the service-disabled veteran-owned firm for more than 25 years, delivering procurement, logistics, staffing, and facility services for government and commercial clients in the United States and abroad.





Bede Ramcharan, author of the new "Grandpa History Stories" children's series

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/273316_6a3366c534df7bfc_002full.jpg

Availability

The History of the Hushpuppy! A Grandpa History Story is available now in paperback on Amazon. Additional titles in the "Grandpa History Stories" series are planned for the future.

About the Author

Bede Ramcharan is a proud husband, dad, and grandpa based in San Antonio, Texas. After retiring from the U.S. Army, he founded Indatatech, a global supply chain and services company. He enjoys sharing family-friendly stories that make history accessible to young readers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273316

SOURCE: AK Infinite