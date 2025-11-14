

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain consumer price inflation hit the strongest in 16 months in October, as estimated, final data from the statistical office INE revealed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation climbed to 3.1 percent in October from 3.0 percent in September. The figure came in line with the flash estimate. This was the highest rate since June 2024.



Underlying inflation rose to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.7 percent, as estimated, reversing a 0.3 percent decrease in September.



EU harmonized inflation rose to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent in the prior month. At the same time, monthly HICP inflation climbed to 0.5 percent from 0.2 percent. The statistical office confirmed both the annual and monthly rates for October.



