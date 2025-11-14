Castelnau Group Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)

(The "Company")

LEI Number:213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

14 November 2025

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that it has been notified that Richard Brown, Director, has purchased 17,656 shares in the Company on 14 th November 2025.

Following this purchase Richard Brown holds 39,000 ordinary shares representing 0.01% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Richard Brown b) Position / status Director c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Castelnau Group Limited Ordinary Shares of NPV, LEI Number 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64 b) Nature of the transaction Market Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 85.85 17,656 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Price(s) Volume(s) 85.85 17,656 e) Date of the transaction 2025-11-14, GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

