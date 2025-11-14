Castelnau Group Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)
(The "Company")
LEI Number:213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
14 November 2025
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that it has been notified that Richard Brown, Director, has purchased 17,656 shares in the Company on 14 th November 2025.
Following this purchase Richard Brown holds 39,000 ordinary shares representing 0.01% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel:
01481 745001
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Richard Brown
b)
Position / status
Director
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Castelnau Group Limited
Ordinary Shares of NPV, LEI Number 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
b)
Nature of the transaction
Market Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-11-14, GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
