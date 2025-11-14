Anzeige
Freitag, 14.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
Castelnau Group Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Castelnau Group Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)

(The "Company")

LEI Number:213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

14 November 2025

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that it has been notified that Richard Brown, Director, has purchased 17,656 shares in the Company on 14 th November 2025.

Following this purchase Richard Brown holds 39,000 ordinary shares representing 0.01% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Richard Brown

b)

Position / status

Director

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Castelnau Group Limited

Ordinary Shares of NPV, LEI Number 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

85.85

17,656

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

85.85

17,656

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-11-14, GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

END


