

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's economy expanded at an accelerated pace in the third quarter, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product rose a non-seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent year-on-year in the September quarter, following a 0.8 percent rebound in the previous quarter.



The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption showed an increase of 1.0 percent, and general government expenditure was 1.2 percent higher.



Gross capital formation increased 1.2 percent, mainly due to the increased investments in buildings and structures. However, external trade balance showed a negative contribution of 1.4 percent as exports fell amid an increase in imports.



On a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, GDP grew 1.6 percent annually versus a 0.9 percent rebound in the June quarter. Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded 0.8 percent versus 0.9 percent in the second quarter.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News