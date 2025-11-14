SMX Public Limited: Spain Becomes Europe's Proof Engine as SMX and CARTIF Reinvent Circularity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Every region that grows eventually confronts a question it cannot ignore: who can prove what actually happened. Europe hit that point the moment regulators began tying economic incentives to measurable sustainability. Suddenly, recycling claims were not enough. Companies needed evidence. Industries needed confidence. Governments needed traceable performance.

Spain answered that call first. In Valladolid, a new model for industrial growth is taking shape through a collaboration between SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) and CARTIF, one of Europe's most influential applied research hubs. Their work is turning the idea of a circular economy into something concrete and accountable, functioning as both a scientific system and an economic engine.

The Castilla y León region has long been an industrial heavyweight, with an annual output of billions. Now it is positioning itself as something deeper. Growth will not hinge on volume. It will hinge on verifiable value. That shift begins with the way materials are traced, authenticated, and reintegrated into production cycles.

Where Spain's Industrial Base Meets Molecular Truth

SMX provides the foundation. Its molecular tracing system allows materials to carry their own identity, a physical signature that stays embedded throughout manufacturing, reuse, and recycling. It functions like a memory. Once applied, the marker bonds at the molecular level, creating a digital passport that travels with the material at every stage.

This gives companies something that never existed at scale in Europe. A way to confirm the origin. A way to audit real-world movement. A way to verify return into the value chain with scientific certainty.

CARTIF then turns that capability into performance. With SMX embedded across its pilot plants and applied research programs, Spain gains a real-time measurement loop that links innovation to documented results. Data that once took years to gather through surveys and audits now appears instantly through verified material activity. Companies can qualify for grants faster. They can meet compliance targets faster. They can validate R&D faster. Evidence becomes a growth strategy.

Innovation That Speeds Up the Economy Instead of Slowing It

The pace of verification is the real breakthrough here. For decades, businesses treated sustainability as something that consumed time and margin. Now the opposite is true. Once a material carries a verifiable passport, its journey becomes a bankable metric. Lenders can underwrite it. Regulators can trust it. Markets can reward it.

SMX and CARTIF effectively connect environmental behavior to financial upside, turning transparency into a competitive lever instead of an operational burden. A circular economy with credible measurement does not drain resources. It compounds them.

Spain stands on the shoulders of global proof. SMX demonstrated this model at the national scale in Singapore through its work with A*STAR. That initiative tracked waste streams, verified recycled content, and established a tradable digital framework for circular materials. The success of that effort created a blueprint that now connects Asia and Europe through a shared layer of traceable, measurable sustainability.

Proof That Scales Beyond Borders

The system demonstrated in Singapore and Valladolid is not local. It is universal. A molecular signature embedded in Spanish packaging can function the same way inside an Italian food processor, a German automotive plant, or a French construction project. Verification travels without friction.

Every new material added to the network strengthens its resonance. The result is a distributed web of authenticated activity that gradually reshapes how Europe measures industrial performance.

CARTIF plays a central role in this expansion. Its sustainability programs span packaging, renewables, mobility systems, construction materials, and critical resources. With SMX feeding verified data into those programs, Spain becomes a proving environment that links research, industry, and public policy into one loop of measurable progress.

Deputy General Manager Sergio Sanz has been clear. The technology delivers exactly what companies need to prove their claims, refine their processes, and demonstrate circular performance with scientific precision. That alignment is what transforms proof into actionable value.

Europe's New Industrial Playbook Begins in Spain

Spain is not just deploying technology. It is defining a new framework for European industry. One where innovation is tied to measurement, and measurement is tied to growth. Academics, startups, manufacturers, and local governments now operate with a shared layer of data they can all trust.

This creates a coordinated marketplace of evidence. It removes uncertainty. It creates incentives for verification instead of incentives for vague declarations.

Circularity only becomes meaningful when it is measurable. It is not enough to say a product was recycled or reused. The world needs confirmation that the cycle occurred. SMX supplies the identity. CARTIF supplies the scale. Together, they convert the circular economy from promise to proof and from proof to economic performance.

This moment marks the beginning of Europe's next industrial chapter. A shift toward regenerative growth powered by verifiable action. Each traced material adds measurable worth. Each verified transaction acts as an economic weight. Each validated process tightens the loop of material efficiency across the continent.

Circularity in Europe is no longer just a concept. Thanks to the partnership between SMX and CARTIF, it is becoming functional, profitable, and real.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This editorial contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward looking statements reflect expectations and assumptions regarding future events involving SMX (NASDAQ: SMX), its collaborative initiatives with CARTIF, its molecular tracing technologies, and the development and expansion of verified circularity programs in Spain, the European Union, and other global regions. Forward looking statements are not historical facts. They are based on current beliefs, estimates, and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and variables that are difficult to predict.

Forward looking statements in this editorial include, without limitation, expectations concerning the continued integration and performance of SMX's molecular physical-to-digital technology; anticipated commercial deployment across industrial sectors in Castilla y León and Europe; the potential scalability of SMX's material-level verification systems into research programs, supply chains, and pilot plants operated by CARTIF; and the projected ability of these systems to enhance grant qualification, regulatory compliance, material recovery, and sustainability-linked financing. These statements also include expectations regarding advancements in Spain's circular economy infrastructure; the potential for SMX and CARTIF to create new economic efficiencies through verified material flows; anticipated alignment with European Union regulatory frameworks, including the Digital Product Passport, sustainability reporting standards, and ESG-linked financing mechanisms; and the potential for global replication of systems demonstrated in Singapore and Europe.

Additional forward looking statements relate to broader market and industry conditions, including the belief that verifiable traceability may increase brand value, reduce compliance costs, accelerate adoption of circular supply chains, and unlock new revenue opportunities tied to authenticated material movements. Assumptions concerning future demand for verifiable recycled content, the maturation of circular economies across global markets, and the potential for SMX technologies to enable transparent material ecosystems also fall within the scope of these statements.

These forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may impact results include, but are not limited to: changes in European Union regulatory requirements; shifts in consumer, corporate, or governmental sustainability priorities; macroeconomic conditions; geopolitical developments; supply chain disruptions; competitive technological advancements; scientific or technical challenges in large-scale deployment of molecular markers; operational risks in pilot or commercial settings; and other factors described in SMX's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of publication. SMX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events, changes in circumstances, or new information, except as required by applicable law.

