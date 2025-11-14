Anzeige
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
14-Nov-2025 / 16:54 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the 
"Programme"). 

Date of Purchase                  14/11/2025 
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     20,000 
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         650.00 
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         644.00 
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)         647.4456

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,148,204 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,243,161. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

14 November 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 14 November 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
647.4456                   20,000

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
2500       646.00           08:21:53         00077953113TRLO0          XLON 
 
1116       646.00           08:24:36         00077953222TRLO0          XLON 
 
864       646.00           08:37:29         00077953671TRLO0          XLON 
 
280       646.00           08:37:35         00077953673TRLO0          XLON 
 
187       646.00           09:09:44         00077955089TRLO0          XLON 
 
372       646.00           09:29:25         00077955899TRLO0          XLON 
 
268       646.00           09:31:02         00077955948TRLO0          XLON 
 
239       646.00           12:42:57         00077962202TRLO0          XLON 
 
4        646.00           12:51:05         00077962425TRLO0          XLON 
 
2090       646.00           13:16:08         00077963352TRLO0          XLON 
 
1171       646.00           13:16:08         00077963353TRLO0          XLON 
 
303       646.00           13:16:08         00077963354TRLO0          XLON 
 
228       646.00           13:16:08         00077963355TRLO0          XLON 
 
378       646.00           13:16:08         00077963356TRLO0          XLON 
 
1782       644.00           14:12:18         00077965597TRLO0          XLON 
 
66        644.00           15:38:08         00077972781TRLO0          XLON 
 
8152       650.00           15:53:44         00077973879TRLO0          XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 408351 
EQS News ID:  2230416 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2230416&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2025 11:54 ET (16:54 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
