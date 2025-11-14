DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 14-Nov-2025 / 16:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 14/11/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 20,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 650.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 644.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 647.4456

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,148,204 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,243,161. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

14 November 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 14 November 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 647.4456 20,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 2500 646.00 08:21:53 00077953113TRLO0 XLON 1116 646.00 08:24:36 00077953222TRLO0 XLON 864 646.00 08:37:29 00077953671TRLO0 XLON 280 646.00 08:37:35 00077953673TRLO0 XLON 187 646.00 09:09:44 00077955089TRLO0 XLON 372 646.00 09:29:25 00077955899TRLO0 XLON 268 646.00 09:31:02 00077955948TRLO0 XLON 239 646.00 12:42:57 00077962202TRLO0 XLON 4 646.00 12:51:05 00077962425TRLO0 XLON 2090 646.00 13:16:08 00077963352TRLO0 XLON 1171 646.00 13:16:08 00077963353TRLO0 XLON 303 646.00 13:16:08 00077963354TRLO0 XLON 228 646.00 13:16:08 00077963355TRLO0 XLON 378 646.00 13:16:08 00077963356TRLO0 XLON 1782 644.00 14:12:18 00077965597TRLO0 XLON 66 644.00 15:38:08 00077972781TRLO0 XLON 8152 650.00 15:53:44 00077973879TRLO0 XLON

