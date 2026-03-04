Anzeige
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
04-March-2026 / 17:38 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 

The Company announces that Sir James Fuller, Non-Executive Director, notified the Company that he had completed the 
purchase of 625 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p at a price of GBP7.00 per share on 4 March 2026. 

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. 

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated 
into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

Enquiries to: 

Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

4 March 2026 
 
. 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Sir James Fuller 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Non-Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                         213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument      
 
a)                                          
 
       Identification code                        Unlisted 

b)      Nature of the transaction                     Purchase 
 
                                         Price       Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                     GBP7.00       625 
 
       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                         625 
 
       Price                               GBP4,375 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      4 March 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      Outside of trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 420012 
EQS News ID:  2285900 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2285900&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2026 12:39 ET (17:39 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
