Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 04-March-2026 / 17:38 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding The Company announces that Sir James Fuller, Non-Executive Director, notified the Company that he had completed the purchase of 625 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p at a price of GBP7.00 per share on 4 March 2026. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Enquiries to: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 4 March 2026 . Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sir James Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted b) Nature of the transaction Purchase Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP7.00 625 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 625 Price GBP4,375 e) Date of the transaction 4 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

