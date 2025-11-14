EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Exercise of Options Warrants



14.11.2025 / 19:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





14 November 2025 Guardian Metal Resources plc ("Guardian Metal" or the "Company") Exercise of Options Warrants Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET/OTCQB:GMTLF), a tungsten exploration and development company, announces that the Company has received a notice to exercise Options over a total 100,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Option Shares") at an exercise price of 0.14p per Warrant Shares, raising £14,000 for the Company. ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS Application will be made for the 100,000 Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 20 November 2025 ("Admission"). The Warrant Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 167,998,967 ordinary shares of 1p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 20 7213 0880 Tamesis Partners LLP (Lead Broker)

Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868 Tavistock (Financial PR)

Emily Moss/

Josephine Clerkin Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150/

+44 (0) 7788 554035

guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



14.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News