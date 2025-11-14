Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Raj Grover, Chief Executive Officer, High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (TSXV: HITI), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnHkD25n3VM

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About High Tide Inc. (TSXV: HITI)

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. High Tide, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Canna Cabana, operates the world's second-largest cannabis retail brand and is also a leading supplier of medical cannabis in Germany through Remexian Pharma GmbH. High Tide also owns and operates multiple global e-commerce platforms offering accessories and hemp-derived CBD products.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year and was recognized as a top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange in 2022, 2024 and 2025. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of America' s Fastest Growing Companies for 2023.

