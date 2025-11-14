

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a brief while around mid morning when it edged slightly above the flat line, Switzerland's benchmark index SMI remained in negative territory on Friday amid concerns about high tech valuation and fading hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.



The SMI, which touched a high of 12,742.32 around mid morning, ended the day's session with a loss of 106.61 points or 0.84% at 12,634.40.



Sonova tumbled 7.1% after first-half core profit fell short of expectations. Swiss Re closed lower by 5.36% despite reporting a net income of $4 billion for the first nine months of 2025, and 85% increase from the same period last year.



Amrize drifted down 3.4%. Julius Baer and Holcim lost 2.74% and 2.3%, respectively. Lindt & Spruengli, Alcon and Givaudan closed lower by 1.7 to 2%.



Lonza Group, UBS Group, Swisscom, Geberit, Swiss Life Holdings, Roche Holdings and Novartis also ended notably lower.



Richemont surged nearly 6% after first-half financial results showed strong resilient growth.



VAT Group and ABB gained 0.95% and 0.46%, respectively. Sandoz Group edged up marginally.



