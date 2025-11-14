SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today shared the Company recently experienced a cybersecurity incident relating to the exfiltration of data. This incident has not impacted Logitech's products, business operations or manufacturing.

Upon detecting the incident, Logitech promptly took steps to investigate and respond, with the assistance of leading external cybersecurity firms.

While the investigation is ongoing, at this time Logitech believes that the unauthorized third party used a zero-day vulnerability in a third-party software platform and copied certain data from the internal IT system. The zero-day vulnerability was patched by Logitech following its release by the software platform vendor. The data likely included limited information about employees and consumers, and data relating to customers and suppliers. Logitech does not believe any sensitive personal information, such as national ID numbers or credit card information, was housed in the impacted IT system. Logitech has begun the process to notify government entities as required.

At this time, Logitech believes that the incident will not have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or results of operations.

Logitech maintains a comprehensive cybersecurity insurance policy, which the Company expects will cover costs associated with incident response and forensic investigations, as well as business interruptions, legal actions and regulatory fines, if any, subject to policy limits and deductibles.

