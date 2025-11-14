

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Months after initially announcing the feature in September, Google is now extending call recording to additional Pixel phones.



After installing the November Feature Drop and updating to the most recent version of the app, many users are now seeing the option appear in the Phone by Google app, including on devices like the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel Fold.



After turning it on, you'll see a new Call Recording menu under Settings > Call Assist. Before you can begin using it, you'll need to download a few audio files.



Google guides you through the recording process during your first call and automatically alerts all participants before recording starts.



A red dot appears next to the call duration, and the Call Assist menu gives you quick access to start or stop recording.



With a microphone icon and an integrated audio player, recordings appear neatly in the app's Home tab. You can either set them to automatically delete after 7, 14, or 30 days, or you can keep them indefinitely.



Additionally, calls from selected contacts or unknown numbers can be automatically recorded.



The November Pixel Feature Drop seems to be necessary for the feature to appear, and it is accessible on Pixel 6 and later devices running Android 14 or later. Only after installing the app and system updates did some users notice the new option.



Google is bringing Call Notes, its AI-powered transcription and summarization tool, to additional countries, including Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, and Japan, in addition to call recording.



