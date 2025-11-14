

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers have found surprising evidence that anxiety may be controlled not by neurons, but by two opposing groups of immune cells in the brain. These cells, called microglia, work like pedals-one increases anxiety, while the other reduces it, according to a study published in Molecular Psychiatry.



Earlier research suggested that microglia were important for anxiety, but scientists thought all microglia behaved the same way. That changed when they blocked a specific group called Hoxb8 microglia. Without these cells, mice became anxious. But when they blocked all microglia at once, including both Hoxb8 and non-Hoxb8 types, the mice behaved normally.



This hinted that the two groups of microglia have opposite effects -Hoxb8 microglia help prevent anxiety, while non-Hoxb8 microglia trigger it.



To test this, researchers performed an unusual experiment by transplanting different microglia types into mice that had none.



They found that non-Hoxb8 microglia acted like an 'anxiety accelerator.' Mice with only these cells groomed themselves excessively and avoided open spaces, which are typical signs of high anxiety.



In contrast, Hoxb8 microglia acted like a 'brake.' Mice with only these cells did not show anxiety. And mice that received both cell types also behaved normally because the calming effect of Hoxb8 microglia balanced out the anxiety-promoting effect of non-Hoxb8 microglia.



The researchers noted that these findings could lead to new ways of understanding and treating anxiety disorders in the future.



