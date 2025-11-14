Coherent Corp.: Coherent Introduces Axon FP - A Breakthrough Fiber-Delivered Femtosecond Laser for Multiphoton Microscopy

SAXONBURG, Pa., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the launch of the Axon FP, a new addition to the Axon family that redefines flexibility and accessibility in femtosecond laser technology.

Designed for next-generation applications in life sciences, instrumentation, and metrology, the Axon FP provides a compact, air-cooled, rack-mountable laser source with a fiber-delivered, collimated output. Its fiber-delivered design eliminates the need for bulky optical bench setups and complex alignment, offering a compact, self-contained source. Available in 920nm and 1064nm wavelength configurations, the Axon FP produces high-quality femtosecond pulses with over 1W of output power, establishing a new standard for performance and ease of use in nonlinear imaging and related applications.

Integrating all components and controls into one compact unit, the Axon FP dramatically simplifies optical integration. By delivering a collimated beam directly through fiber, it reduces the need for external optics, minimizes setup time, and lowers system costs. Users can easily move the system between setups without specialist alignment, enabling shared access and improved lab efficiency. Axon FP addresses a longstanding need in academic and industrial research for a truly portable, turnkey femtosecond laser solution. For example, multiphoton microscopy continues to drive breakthroughs in neuroscience, cancer research, and immunology; Axon FP enables researchers to achieve superior image quality, depth, and reproducibility while reducing operational complexity and cost. Its integrated fast power modulation and adjustable dispersion pre-compensation ensure optimal pulse delivery, maximizing contrast and clarity in live imaging of complex biological systems.

"Axon FP represents a major leap forward in making advanced imaging technologies accessible to a broader scientific community," said Darryl McCoy, Vice President and General Manager at Coherent Scotland. "By combining fiber delivery, portability, and plug & play simplicity in one platform, we're helping researchers focus on discovery instead of laser alignment. Axon FP is more than an instrument - it's a catalyst for accelerating insights into the brain and beyond."

Axon FP will debut at the Society for Neuroscience (SfN) Annual Meeting, November 15-19, 2025. For more information about Axon FP and the full Coherent Axon product family, visit Axon - Fixed Wavelength Ultrafast Oscillators | Coherent.

