Samstag, 15.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
WKN: A0HG70 | ISIN: CA0030691012 | Ticker-Symbol: A8H
Frankfurt
14.11.25 | 15:51
0,015 Euro
+42,86 % +0,005
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.11.2025 00:36 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Aberdeen International Inc.: Aberdeen Announces Management Addition

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB, F:A8H, OTC:AABVF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Woodhead as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Woodhead is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. Mr. Woodhead has over 30 years of experience in the resource sector, having worked for Trans Hex Group, a South African diamond producer, before relocating to Canada in 1997 as Chief Financial Officer of Trans Hex International. Mr. Woodhead is the Chief Financial Officer of Black Iron Inc. and a director of Lipari Mining. Mr. Woodhead has worked as Chief Financial Officer / VP Finance with various public companies, including Desert Sun Mining, from 2003 until it was acquired by Yamana Gold in 2006, developer and operator of the Jacobina gold mine in Brazil, Homeland Energy (developer of a coal mine in South Africa), Crocodile Gold (developer, operator and acquiror of gold mines in Australia), Trigon Metals (developer of a copper mine in Namibia), and Gratomic (focused on graphite exploration and development in Namibia and Brazil). Mr. Woodhead also served as a director of Apogee Minerals (silver) and Vaaldiam Mining (diamonds).

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Dev Shetty
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Aberdeen International Inc.
Dev.Shetty@aberdeen.green

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
