

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release preliminary Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, GDP was up 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year.



Singapore will provide October figures for non-oil domestic exports; in September, NODX were up 13.0 percent on month and 6.9 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD5.948 billion.



Thailand will see Q3 numbers for gross domestic product; in the previous quarter, GDP was up 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News