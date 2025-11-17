

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Swiss franc fell to 4-day lows of 0.7956 against the U.S. dollar and 194.41 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7939 and 194.66, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc edged down to 0.9228 and 1.0459 from early highs of 0.9220 and 1.0448, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.80 against the greenback, 192.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the euro and 1.06 against the pound.



