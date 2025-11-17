JLL Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 APAC and Singapore Company of the Year Recognitions for Facility Management

JLL is recognized for redefining facility management through AI-driven innovation, people-centric design, and sustainability leadership across Asia-Pacific and Singapore.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that JLL has received the 2025 Asia-Pacific and Singapore Company of the Year Recognitions in the facility management (FM) industry for its exceptional performance, innovation, and customer-centric excellence. These honors underscore JLL's continued leadership in transforming facility management into a strategic platform that drives operational resilience, sustainability, and long-term client value in an increasingly dynamic market environment.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two key dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. JLL excelled in both, showcasing its ability to align long-term vision with operational excellence and consistently deliver measurable impact across client portfolios. According to Janice Wung, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan, "JLL's approach exemplifies how strategic innovation can redefine the facility management landscape. Through its integrated Workplace Management platform, data-driven intelligence, and people-first philosophy, JLL is not only optimizing building performance but transforming workplaces into ecosystems of productivity, sustainability, and well-being."

Guided by a forward-looking strategy focused on digital transformation, sustainability, and human experience, JLL has evolved its service delivery through the global integration of its Workplace Management (WPM) offering under the Real Estate Management Services (REMS) segment. This framework brings together facility management, portfolio management, project and development services, and sustainability consulting under a unified data and technology architecture. The model enhances agility and scalability, ensuring clients benefit from holistic, performance-driven real estate management solutions.

Innovation is at the core of JLL's success. Through its AI-driven Falcon platform, the company has pioneered real-time insights, predictive maintenance, and autonomous operations that optimize performance and minimize costs. Complementary solutions, such as JLL Azara and Agentic AI, provide actionable intelligence and automation, while JLL Serve digitizes assets and maintenance management to drive measurable efficiency gains across global client portfolios. Together, these initiatives position JLL at the forefront of intelligent facility management, leveraging analytics, IoT, and automation to deliver greater transparency, responsiveness, and operational value.

Beyond technology, JLL's focus on employee experience and well-being demonstrates its human-centered approach to real estate transformation. By applying cognitive science and neuroscience through initiatives such as Brain-Body Gym, a part of its Work Science Program, JLL enables clients to create work environments that enhance cognitive performance, engagement, and overall well-being. This innovative approach bridges the gap between space, technology, and people, transforming workplaces into strategic assets that foster collaboration, creativity, and sustained performance.

Sustainability is another defining pillar of JLL's leadership. Its Sustainable FM program leverages technology, analytics, and expert frameworks-such as the 5Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Rethink, Replace)-to deliver tangible energy, water, and waste savings for clients. Partnerships with platforms like IBM's Envizi enable streamlined sustainability data management, reducing reporting time by 50% and driving multimillion-dollar efficiency gains. Through the JLL Foundation, the company also supports climate-tech innovation, reinforcing its broader mission to decarbonize and future-proof the built environment.

"As workplace paradigms evolve and technology reshapes business, organizations must harness AI and data-driven insights to convert disruption into opportunity and lasting value. At JLL, we are committed to transforming real estate for a better world leveraging innovation to create workplaces that are not only intelligent and efficient, but also sustainable and people-centric. This recognition affirms our belief that forward-thinking, integrated solutions are the foundation for meaningful impact, client success, and a positive future for the built environment," said Susheel Koul, CEO, Real Estate Management Services, APAC, JLL

Frost & Sullivan commends JLL for setting a regional benchmark in strategic leadership, technological excellence, and client partnership. The company's integrated approach to workplace management, combined with its continued investment in AI, sustainability, and human experience, has redefined the scope and potential of facility management in Asia-Pacific and Singapore.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition celebrates companies that not only respond to market needs but also actively shape their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 113,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Contact:

Imran Khan

E: imran.khan1@jll.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824098/2025_Generic_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jll-receives-frost--sullivans-2025-apac-and-singapore-company-of-the-year-recognitions-for-facility-management-302616671.html