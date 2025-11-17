Lone Star Funds ("Lone Star") today announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Real Estate Fund VII, L.P. has successfully completed the acquisition of a multi-asset real estate portfolio from St. James's Place (SJP) and its Property Unit Trust and Life and Pensions Trust. SJP was advised by Invesco Real Estate, the global real estate investment manager, on the sale of the portfolio.

The portfolio comprises 16 high-quality assets across the UK, including multi-let industrial ("MLI"), retail, and office properties. The largest component is the MLI portfolio, which consists of 10 separate property assets predominantly located in Greater London and South East England, and offering access to major transportation and industrial hubs making them highly attractive for last-mile delivery and regional distribution. The office properties are all situated in London, while the retail assets consist of high-quality retail warehouses with strong tenant bases.

Lone Star will implement an active asset management strategy, investing behind these properties to further build upon their institutional quality.

"The MLI sector is an area that Lone Star has been investing in over the last twelve months with strong conviction. We believe there is significant potential in this part of the market as tailwinds in storage and distribution continue to drive demand for corporate leasing," said Jérôme Foulon, Global Head of Commercial Real Estate at Lone Star.

"We see tremendous value in this portfolio of high-quality assets," said Jeremie Goldsztain, Senior Managing Director and Head of Europe Real Estate at Lone Star. "As an investor in holistic, mixed-use portfolios, we believe this opportunity includes great diversification of key retail, office and industrial properties that offer substantial upside given their locations."

Andy Rofe, Managing Director Europe, Invesco Real Estate commented: "We are immensely proud that SJP entrusted Invesco Real Estate earlier this year to lead the successful sale of their real estate portfolio on the basis of our 30+ years' experience and deep knowledge of the UK transactions market. To have facilitated the disposal of 16 diverse and high-quality assets from the full portfolio is a fantastic achievement and milestone for our client. Our relationship with SJP further underscores the continued growth of our wealth business and our ability to create and deliver bespoke solutions for the specific needs of the wealth industry. We remain dedicated to delivering value and strategic guidance to our wealth clients in an evolving market landscape."

Invesco Real Estate was advised by CBRE for this transaction.

About Lone Star

Lone Star is a leading investment firm advising funds that invest globally in private equity, credit and real estate. The firm has been successfully navigating complex situations for 30 years. The funds are experienced value investors that seek opportunities in situations that are in flux or complicated by specific structural or financial factors, regardless of the prevailing market environment. Our deep bench of senior leaders and expert deal professionals ensures a strong foundation for successful investments and strategic decision-making. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 25 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $95 billion. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place (SJP) is a leading UK wealth management organisation. Founded in 1991, SJP was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1997 and has £212.4 billion of funds under management. The company provides face-to-face advice to clients based on their individual needs and circumstances, adapting the advice as requirements change over time to ensure that recommendations remain appropriate.

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with US$87.2bn in real estate assets under management, 601 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Invesco Real Estate has a 40-year investment history and has been actively investing across the risk-return spectrum, from core to opportunistic, in equity and debt real estate strategies, and in direct and listed real estate for its c. 470 institutional client relationships during this time. In Europe, Invesco Real Estate has eight offices in London, Munich, Milan, Madrid, Paris, Prague, Luxembourg and Warsaw, with 185 employees. It manages 205 assets across 14 European countries and with assets under management of US$19.5bn. The team has a strong track record across all the commercial sectors, hotels and living sectors as of 30 September 2025.

