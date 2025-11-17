Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: First lifting of IOC pipeline exports

DJ First lifting of IOC pipeline exports 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
First lifting of IOC pipeline exports 
17-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
17 November 2025 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 

First lifting of IOC pipeline exports 

Gulf Keystone is pleased to confirm that a first lifting of Kurdistan crude allocated to the Company and other 
International Oil Companies ("IOCs") for pipeline exports during September and October 2025 has been completed by the 
nominated trader at the Ceyhan oil terminal in Türkiye. 

Payment for the Company's share of the first lifting is expected to be received within the next 30 days, in line with 
the interim exports agreements that were previously announced by the Company on 26 September 2025. A second lifting for 
IOC allocation of Kurdistan crude exported in October 2025 is planned for the end of November 2025, with subsequent 
liftings and payments anticipated thereafter. 

The Company plans to provide a further update next month as part of its regular December Operational & Corporate 
Update. 

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 

FTI Consulting                 +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 408357 
EQS News ID:  2230498 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2230498&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
