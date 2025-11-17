Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Advancing Canada's Next Cu-Au Porphyry Discovery with Completion of Three Step-Out Holes at Star Main

Phase 2 Drill Program Extends Mineralized Corridor to the North and West, with 11 drill hole assays still pending in lab

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company is pleased to report the completion of three Phase 2 drill holes at the Star Main target of its 100% owned and fully permitted 6,829-hectare (~16,875 acre) flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia's "Golden Triangle" region. To find out more, visit our website and watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/ .

Building Toward 2026, with Additional Assays Pending

With S-058 through S-060 complete, Phase 2 drilling at Star Main continues to expand the copper footprint to the north and west while sharpening vectors to the potassic core that underpins the project's larger scale potential. These holes, together with ongoing work at our satellite targets, position Star Copper to deliver a steady cadence of results and to define a data-driven 2026 program focused on step-outs and deeper testing aimed at advancing Canada's next Cu-Au porphyry discovery (see Figure 1). 11 Drill holes are still pending on the 2025 Campaign.

Figure 1-Oblique view showing Hole locations S-058, S-059 & S-060 at Star Main Project.

Star Copper 2025

Company CEO, Darryl Jones enthused, "For those who have been following our ongoing news, these three holes move the Star Main system forward on multiple fronts. We've extended mineralization into new panels, strengthened the link between potassic alteration and chalcopyrite at depth, and added corridors displaying significant veining density where it matters the most. With assays pending, and advancements across the entire Star Main, North, East, and Copper Creek targets, we are very excited by what we're seeing from our exploration campaigns this year. The holes were sited within the Star Main target area to extend mineralization north and west of recent collars and to tighten the geologic framework linking near-surface copper oxide mineralization with hypogene vein and dissemination-hosted chalcopyrite mineralization in potassic-altered intrusives and associated vein networks (see Figure 2)

Figure 2-Cross section looking southwest showing Holes S-058, S-059 & S-060. Star Copper 2025

Core logging highlights include a near-surface (supergene) oxide profile in Hole S-058 transitioning to chalcopyrite-bearing D-type veining at depth. Hole S-059 shows potassic (K-feldspar) alteration with sheeted quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veinlets, and locally abundant quartz-chalcopyrite veining with K-feldspar vein halos are visible in Hole S-060.

Table 1: Collar location of recently completed holes at Star Main

Hole Collar (UTM E, N; Elev) Az/Dip TD (m) Location / Target S-058 339688E, 6458480N; 1158 m Vertical 276 Northern step-out (~60 m north of historic S-037) to test continuity S-059 339859E, 6458450N; 1160 m 180° / -80° 317 South-directed test across steep structures in central Star Main S-060 339937E, 6458220N; 1120 m 265° / -85° 322 West-dipping test of vein corridors on the western flank

Hole S-058 (Star Main - northern step)

Hole S-058, drilled vertically, cut oxidized quartz monzodiorite (QMD) before transitioning into a layered volcanic sequence (plagioclase-porphyry and andesite tuffs) marked by propylitic chlorite-epidote-magnetite alteration and local vein-related potassic halos. Below ~130 m the core is densely veined by quartz-pyrite-chlorite-magnetite- chalcopyrite (D-type) veins, with chalcopyrite increasing with depth in these vein sets. This trend is consistent with the northward continuation of Star Main's hypogene system and historic mineralization to the south at S-037 (See Figure 3).

Figure 3-Star Main Hole S-058 @ 240.0 - 240.3 m. Star Copper 2025.

Hole S-059 (Star Main - south-directed test across fault structures)

Drilled to 317m, S-059 was designed to probe steep structures and intrusive contacts in the north central Star Main area above a prominent IP chargeability high. This hole intersected fractured QMD cut by discrete clay-rich faults zones that provided fluid abundant hydrothermal fluid pathways. Logging records pervasive to patchy potassic (K-feldspar) alteration, magnetite accessories, and sheeted quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veinlets with local stockwork development, features typical of the outer core of porphyry copper systems and aligned with the corridor tested to the south by S-056/57 (See Figure 4).

Figure 4-Star Main Hole S-059 @ 117.15 - 117.35 m. Star Copper 2025.

Hole S-060 (Star Main - west-dipping test of vein corridors)

S-060 targeted the central to eastern vein networks at Star Main and encountered well-developed K-feldspar vein halos and sheeted to stockwork quartz-chalcopyrite veining, with local sulphide-cemented breccia textures. The combination of strong vein density, potassic and biotite alteration, and subordinate pyrite is consistent with proximity to the potassic core of the system; core photos (to be released with this update) will showcase representative quartz-chalcopyrite vein styles logged in this hole (See Figure 5).

Figure 5-Star Main Hole S-060 @ 173.4 - 173.55 M. Star Copper 2025.

Assay results for S-058, S-059, and S-060 will be shared as soon as they are available and reviewed under the Company's QA/QC protocols.

Key Takeaways

11 holes still pending for assay results

Robust 2025 program to drive planning of 2026 campaign to unlock the true nested porphyry model

Mineral deposit open in multiple directions and at depth allowing for project expansion

Marketing Update

The company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an updated consulting services agreement dated effective as of November 14, 2025, with Upswitch Media Corp. ("Upswitch") whereby Upswitch will continue to provide the Company with certain marketing and investor relations services to expand awareness of the Company's business and to communicate with the investment community.

The services may include, among other things, engaging copywriters, designing ad content and campaigns promoting the Company, providing translation services, onboarding ad campaigns with publishers, and tracking, organizing and executing the services through testing and analytic studies. The services will be provided and disseminated through a variety of news and investment community on-line communications channels and may further include print publications where applicable. Upswitch will commence providing the services immediately for an initial term of 60 days. In consideration of the services, and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Upswitch an aggregate fee of $500,000.

Jeff Gillis, the principal of Upswitch, is located at 2709B 43rd Ave., Suite 1013, in the city of Vernon in the province of British Columbia and will act as primary representative and service coordinator. Mr. Gillis may be contacted at 1-604-373-5875 and info@upswitchmedia.com. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Upswitch and Mr. Gillis do not currently own securities in the capital of the Company

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for diamond drilling and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. All drilling is carried out using HQ and NQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core is transported from the drill site to a secure core logging facility where it is logged, photographed, and sampled under the supervision of geologists. Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half of the core placed in a sealed sample bag and sent for analysis, and the other half retained on site for reference and further studies.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. At Bureau Veritas, samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Analytical procedures include multi-element ICP-ES/MS following four-acid digestion, with gold and precious metals analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption or ICP finish.

Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTCQX: STCUF) (FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its 100%-owned Star Project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and Sheslay District (watch our videos https://starcopper.com/media/ ). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, and Copper Creek. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets,diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com , watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/ , and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/ or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook or LinkedIn . More information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

