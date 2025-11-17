

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Following the recent completion of the sale of DCC Healthcare, DCC plc (DCC.L) announced plans to return up to 600 million pounds to its shareholders through a tender offer process.



DCC has proposed to acquire up to 11.95 million ordinary shares, representing about 12.3% of its current issued share capital (excluding treasury shares). The price to be paid for these shares will be determined as part of the tender process, with shareholders invited to tender their shares within a specified range of 50.20 pounds to 53.20 pounds per share. This range represents a premium of up to 6% compared to the closing price of DCC's ordinary shares on 14 November 2025.



The Tender Offer opens today and will close at 1:00 p.m. on 17 December 2025. It remains subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for Thursday, 11 December 2025. Payment for any shares acquired under the Tender Offer is expected to be issued to participating shareholders in late December 2025.



Importantly, the Tender Offer does not affect shareholders' entitlement to the interim dividend announced on 11 November 2025. That dividend, set at 69.50 pence per ordinary share, will be paid on 12 December 2025. Shareholders who hold ordinary shares as of 6:00 p.m. on 21 November 2025 (the record date for the interim dividend) and tender those shares in the Tender Offer will still be entitled to receive the dividend in respect of the tendered shares.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News