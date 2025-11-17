Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR500mil SNP 5NC4

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

November 17, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR500mil Fixed Non-Preferred Senior 5NC4 Notes due 26 November 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: Fixed Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 26 November 2030 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: MTN Programme, denoms 100k/100k, payment 24 November 2025(long first), Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets Stabilisation period expected to start on: 17 November, 2025 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (regulated market)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

