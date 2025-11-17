HSS ProService Marketplace: CMA condition satisfied as HSS ProService and Speedy Hire to launch integrated digital model for UK equipment supply

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed that the condition has been satisfied for the supply and shareholder commercial agreement between HSS ProService Marketplace and Speedy Hire, signalling the start of a new digital era for the UK hire and building services industry.

The agreement brings together HSS ProService's category-leading digital marketplace technology and data-driven procurement systems with Speedy's nationwide network and operational expertise to enhance the UK's first fully integrated online marketplace for equipment, fuel and related services.

On HSS ProService Marketplace, Speedy replaces The Hire Service Company (THSC) providing customers of all sizes with an improved service that promotes efficiency, savings and much greater control. The commercial agreement enables the business to pivot fully to an asset-light hybrid model.

In addition, ProService becomes Speedy Hire's sole supplier for rehire and resale. Leading to further exciting opportunities for its supply chain partners.

Tom Shorten, CEO of HSS ProService Marketplace, said:

"Things have been tough - customers and suppliers in this industry have faced years of slow bleed caused by stringent budgets, cost inflation and a struggling economy. With technology as a cornerstone of our marketplace, we can finally give customers of all sizes access to the right equipment and related services, at the best possible price, in the most efficient way.

"The partnerships we've formed with our suppliers represent a complete renovation of how the sector works, and a major step toward a more connected, customer-led future. It's about ensuring we act now, to guarantee a brighter future for our people and our partners."

About HSS ProService Marketplace

HSS ProService Marketplace is Europe's largest digital platform that connects customers of all sizes with a comprehensive range of equipment hire and related services through a nationwide supplier network. By combining HSS expertise with an asset light marketplace model, the business enables faster, simpler and more cost effective access to essential support. Through close collaboration with leading partners such as Speedy, HSS ProService Marketplace is reshaping the hire and building services sector around a more connected and customer led future.

