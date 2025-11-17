Glow This Winter: COSRX Reveals Unmissable Deals for Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to the most anticipated shopping event of the year, nothing rivals Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday(November 20th - December 1st). This season, COSRX, the award-winning K-beauty brand loved by dermatologists and TikTok creators alike, introduces its ultimate repair-and-glow skincare lineup - the perfect prescription to keep skin healthy, hydrated, and radiant all winter long.
Peptides are dominating the beauty conversation - from dermatologist clinics to TikTok trends - solidifying their status as one of this year's most sought-after ingredients. But why should peptides remain a winter essential? These powerhouse, amino acid chains, help boost collagen, improve elasticity, and lock in hydration, targeting dryness and visible signs of aging that intensify in colder weather.
- (Up to 36% OFF) The Peptide Power You Can't Miss This Black Friday
Infused with six powerful peptides, COSRX's iconic Peptide Trio delivers visible, all-day glow - a performance proven by thousands of glowing reviews. This Black Friday, shoppers can stock up on 'The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum', formulated to recharge skin hydration and elasticity with its 150ml value size, and 'The Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask', a sheet-free collagen treatment that works overnight for firmer, more luminous skin. Completing the trio, 'The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch' - a TikTok-favorite topical glow treatment - targets eye bags, neck lines, and flaky skin, offering instant radiance where you need it most.
- (Black Friday: Up to 56% OFF) The Snail Solution: Your Winter Hydration Hero
Winter is the ultimate stress test for the skin - dryness, sensitivity, and dullness all peak as the temperature drops. In response, COSRX's iconic Advanced Snail line remains the brand's best-selling solution for soothing irritation and restoring resilience. The 'Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence' - crowned Amazon UK's No.1 serum for nine consecutive seasons - features 96% snail secretion filtrate, known to calm irritation, reduce redness, and visibly refine skin texture. When paired with the 'Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream', it delivers long-lasting hydration without heaviness, leaving skin with a supple, glass-skin glow that withstands even the driest winter air.
Exclusive Sets, Unbeatable Deals
For Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025, COSRX introduces exclusive Peptide and Snail value sets - combining two bestsellers, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and The Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, and innovations at their most irresistible prices. Exclusively on Amazon, these glow-restoring essentials bring professional-level care and visible radiance to your winter skincare routine.
Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its "essentials-only" approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. Discover COSRX on Amazon. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.
