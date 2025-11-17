MTI Investment AB: MTI Investment secures USD 624,000 grant project from NOREC to launch climate venture building arm

Mombasa, Kenya. MTI Investment AB has successfully secured a three year grant project from the Norwegian Agency for Exchange Cooperation (Norec). The project runs from January 2026 to January 2029, ensuring predictable funding inflows and increases the company's operational stability across the MTI group. The project is in collaboration with University of Agder, Norway, and will be operated through the fully-owned subsidiaries MTI Advisory Ltd, Tanzania, and TechBridge Invest Africa, Kenya.

Of the USD 624,000, USD 524,000 is attributable to MTI Investment and its subsidiaries. The funding will mainly cover operational costs including salaries and travel, reinforcing the company's capacity to execute regional investment and business development programs. The establishment of a climate venture building arm will be designed to support the high growth potential businesses in a sector experiencing rapid growth. Parts of the program will also function to strengthen MTI's internal governance and compliance frameworks in line with high level ESG reporting standards.

For additional information

Anton Dahlberg, CEO

anton.dahlberg@mti-investment.com

+254 110 371 884 (WhatsApp)

About MTI Investment AB

MTI Investment is an Africa-focused investment company that takes an active ownership role in high-quality small and medium enterprises. MTI invests in businesses that capitalize on Africa's major growth trends: a rapidly expanding middle class, increasing urbanization, and greater food security. The purpose-driven approach guides MTI to invest in companies where financial returns for shareholders go hand-in-hand with sustainable job creation and long-term economic growth. The company operates two distinct investment strategies: a growth portfolio for building pre-seed stage businesses into profitable ventures and an investment portfolio containing mature, cash-flow-positive companies.

The MTI Investment share (MTI) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to MTI Investment is Mangold Fondkommission AB.



Read more on: www.mti-investment.com

