

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has designated a Venezuela-based cartel headed by President Nicolás Maduro as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.



The Department of State said it intends to designate Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization effective November 24.



Cartel de los Soles by and with other designated FTOs including Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel are responsible for terrorist violence throughout the hemisphere as well as for trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe, according to State Department.



The cartel's name is derived from the sun insignia often portrayed on the uniforms of Venezuelan military officials.



'Based in Venezuela, the Cartel de los Soles is headed by Nicolás Maduro and other high-ranking individuals of the illegitimate Maduro regime who have corrupted Venezuela's military, intelligence, legislature, and judiciary,' it said in a press release. 'Neither Maduro nor his cronies represent Venezuela's legitimate government'.



In July, the Department of the Treasury designated Cartel de los Soles as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.



