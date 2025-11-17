

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - From the Washington sidewalks of Georgetown to the trails of Rock Creek Park, signs of renewal are taking shape under the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Joint Task Force District of Columbia mission, says the Pentagon.



Launched in August, the coordinated federal, local and military effort was focused on improving public safety and restoring the district's most recognizable spaces.



The initiative brought together multiple agencies, including the Department of the Interior, the Department of Homeland Security and the District of Columbia National Guard, under a shared goal of protecting, preserving and presenting the nation's capital as a safe, clean and welcoming environment for all.



Early results show meaningful progress. Since September, cleanup teams have collected more than 500 tons of debris across the district.



Service members assigned to JTF-DC have supported the mission through daily patrols, site cleanups and logistical assistance alongside civilian partners. Their work enables agencies such as the Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Public Works to sustain operations in high-visibility areas, especially near schools, transit corridors and federal landmarks.



'Our guardsmen are working shoulder to shoulder with D.C. agencies to make these neighborhoods safer and more resilient,' said Army Col. Larry Doane, task force commander. 'This is about protecting community spaces and building trust through visible action.'



'People have told me they didn't realize how tense they felt just walking home before,' Doane said. 'Now they feel safer and more at ease. These improvements send a message that this capital belongs to everyone - and that we take pride in its care.'



Total crime across the district has decreased by 40% compared to the same period last year, according to recent reports. Carjackings are down 52%, robberies are down 60%, violent crime is down 48%, and car thefts are down 52%.



'You can feel the difference out here,' said Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, task force senior enlisted leader. 'The streets are cleaner, the parks are busier and people are stopping to thank the soldiers on patrol. When I walk alongside the troops and see the pride they take in making this city safer, it reminds me why this mission matters.'



