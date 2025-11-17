

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold was little changed on Monday as investors scaled back expectations of a December rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve.



Spot gold edged up by 0.1 percent to $4,084.42 an ounce, after having fallen more than 2 percent in the previous sessions on dwindling rate-cut bets. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $4,084.94.



A stronger dollar kept bullion under pressure as investors wait for important U.S. economic data due this week, including the September nonfarm payrolls report on Thursday for fresh insights into the economic and rate outlook.



The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Friday it was working to update its schedule of economic data releases affected by the recently ended government shutdown.



The September jobs report is due on Thursday, but more up-to-date labor and price figures are not due until next month.



Ahead of the Federal Reserve's next rate decision in December, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari flagged 'resilience' in the U.S. economy and continued concerns over inflation.



Traders now see less than 50 percent odds of a quarter-point rate cut next month, down from about 95 percent a month ago.



