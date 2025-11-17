Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") reports that it has changed its financial year-end to December 31 from its current financial year-end of March 31.

The Company decided to change its financial year-end to December 31 to better align the Company's financial reporting periods to that of its peer group in the mining sector and to coincide with traditional financial, taxation, and operational cycles.

Accordingly, the Corporation will report audited financial results for a nine-month transition year from April 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025 (with a comparative of the 12 months ended March 31, 2025). Afterwards, the Corporation will revert to a customary reporting calendar based on a December 31 year-end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day of March, June and September each year. For further details regarding the length and ending dates of the financial periods, including the comparative periods of the interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the Company's transition year and its new financial year, reference is made to the Notice of Change of Financial Year End filed by the Company on SEDAR+ pursuant to Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, a copy of which is available electronically at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. The Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 730.20 million tonnes (Mt) comprised of 21.66 million ounces gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds copper grading 0.18% and 128.73 million ounces silver grading 5.48 g/t and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 149.61 Mt comprised of 4.88 million ounces gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 million pounds copper grading 0.15% and 28.97 million ounces silver grading 6.02 g/t, as disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc. The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

