New strategic collaboration aims to upskill staff on the NHS Federated Data Platform

Multiverse, the AI upskilling platform, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading provider of AI-enabled software, are partnering to upskill staff on the use of the NHS Federated Data Platform (FDP) across the NHS. Together, the organisations will launch new, FDP-specific apprenticeship programmes, equipping staff with the critical AI and data skills needed to improve patient care and operational efficiency.

The NHS FDP, which is supplied by Palantir, connects vital data which is currently stored in separate systems, enabling staff to access the information they need in one safe and secure environment, and use it to improve how they work and deliver care for patients. It is currently delivering benefits such as more operations and quicker discharge in 77 NHS Trusts, with a further 73 signed up to the programme, along with 41 Integrated Care Boards.

This strategic partnership will leverage Multiverse's proven capabilities in digital skills training to help NHS staff unlock the full potential of the NHS FDP to increase operations, improve care, drive up efficiency and drive down waiting lists. It marks a commitment to putting staff training at the heart of FDP implementation and broader healthcare data initiatives for patient benefit.

"To truly unlock the power of the NHS Federated Data Platform, the NHS needs a workforce that is confident and skilled in using data and AI," said Euan Blair, Founder CEO at Multiverse. "This partnership isn't just about implementing new technology, it's about investing in the people who will use it every day to make a tangible difference to patient care. We're proud to be a part of this crucial step in the NHS's digital evolution, deepening our existing relationship with the NHS."

"The NHS FDP is already improving care for patients while cutting paperwork for doctors and nurses," said Louis Mosley, Executive Vice President, UK and Europe at Palantir. "It has delivered 80,000 additional operations and reduced discharge delays by 15 per cent, while the Government is forecasting that it is on track to deliver £150 million of benefits each year by the end of the decade.

"Now we need to double down to keep driving up the number of NHS staff who are trained on the technology and this partnership will be central to that."

Multiverse and Palantir will collaborate to create a suite of new apprenticeship programmes featuring training on the FDP, with the first cohorts launching in February 2026. The curriculum will be tailored to the unique needs of a diverse range of NHS roles, including analysts, administrators, managers and clinical staff. With a focus on practical, applied learning, the programmes will help NHS organisations implement the FDP directly into their work.

By further investing in the skills of its workforce, the NHS will reap the benefits of its technological investments, leading to improved operational workflows, more efficient resource allocation, and a tangible impact on patient health. This partnership represents a significant step towards unlocking the full potential of AI and data to support the NHS and its mission to deliver world-class care.

About Multiverse

Multiverse is the upskilling platform for AI and tech adoption. Multiverse has partnered with over 1,500 companies to deliver a new kind of learning that's transforming the workforce through tech skills.

Multiverse apprenticeships are for people of any age or career stage and focus on critical AI, data and tech skills. Multiverse learners have driven $2bn ROI for their employers, using the skills they've learned to improve productivity and measurable performance.

Multiverse has raised approximately $500 million in venture funding from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Index Ventures and General Catalyst, making the company Europe's only EdTech unicorn.

For more information, visit www.multiverse.io

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and our customer's ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251116295262/en/

Contacts:

Ben Mascall

media@palantir.com