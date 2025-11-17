Endava, the technology-driven business transformation group whose AI-native approach combines cutting edge technology with deep industry expertise, has announced the launch of Dava.Rise, a new programme designed to connect high-potential scale-ups with global enterprises seeking to accelerate innovation.

Dava.Rise bridges the gap between enterprise demand for rapid innovation and the solutions emerging from today's scale-up ecosystem. By utilising Endava's international industry network, the programme identifies the key challenges and trends faced by enterprises and matches them with pioneering scale-ups.

"Enterprises want to innovate at speed, while scale-ups seek the guidance and infrastructure to succeed," said John Cotterell, CEO of Endava. "We bring the best of both these worlds together, pairing inventiveness and entrepreneurial creativity with enterprise-grade delivery and execution. We believe Dava.Rise will help to turn transformative ideas into scalable reality. As the founder of Endava over 20 years ago I am passionate about enabling great businesses to get the audiences, partnerships and distribution they need to succeed."

For participating scale-ups, Dava.Rise will look at each organisation's product-market fit, seeking to demonstrate the value and scalability of proof-of-concept frameworks and to help accelerate each firm's commercial pathways to those typically reached later in the venture cycle. Endava's experts also provide go-to-market support with sales and customer engagement. The programme offers access to mentorships, industry-led workshops, as well as technical guidance so that scale-ups can meet enterprise-grade standards at speed.

For enterprises, the programme will provide a credible route to adopting potential new, innovative technologies. In addition, Endava's partners have the opportunity to engage with a strong pipeline of enterprise targeted scale-ups. Dava.Rise fosters close collaboration between investors, ventures, and industry leaders.

Erin Platts, CEO of Octopus Ventures Octopus Investments, said, "Dava.Rise offers an opportunity to connect the creative imagination of founders with the distribution and scale of global organisations, unlocking value for both sides of this business equation. The goal of Dava.Rise is to help innovation translate into measurable business outcomes

Dame Alison Rose, co-chair of Endava's Global Advisory Board, added, "Programmes like Dava.Rise are exactly what the UK innovation ecosystem needs, a platform that helps brilliant ideas grow into commercial success stories.

Launched in London with Global Entrepreneurship Week, the first cohort will have a strong UK-focus. The programme is planned to expand globally, and into industry specific cohorts across a variety of industries in 2026, including finance, insurance, automotive, travel, healthcare, government and media.

About Endava PLC

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its customers to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with customers to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of September 30 2025, 11,636 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

