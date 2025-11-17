

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has awarded $10,000 each in bonuses to Transportation Security Administration officers at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, for their exemplary servicewho during the 43-day shutdown.



More than 270 TSA officers in Boston had perfect attendance in the face of economic uncertainty during the shutdown, according to the Department of Homeland Security.



Secretary Noem had announced last week that select TSA officers nationwide would be receiving a $10,000 bonus in appreciation for their dedication and commitment to keeping America safe during the shutdown.



'Americans can be proud of TSA workers across the country who continued to serve with excellence throughout the shutdown - like these patriots at Logan Airport in Massachusetts - who went to great lengths to protect our country, care for their fellow Americans, and keep our nation moving,' said Secretary Noem. 'President Trump and I are giving a $10,000 bonus to exemplary TSA officers across our nation who went above and beyond their performance. Thank you to the men and women of TSA!'



