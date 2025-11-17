

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Emirates announced Emirates has placed its third order for 777X airplanes. The new order for 65 777-9 passenger jets was announced during a signing at the Dubai Airshow. The new purchase brings Emirates' 777X order - consisting of the 777-9 and 777-8 models - to 270 airplanes.



Boeing said the 777-9 will reduce fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces. Passengers will travel comfortably with a wider, more spacious cabin, better humidity levels, and more natural light.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News